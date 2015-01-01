पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राष्ट्रीय कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस:कैंसर से बचाव के लिए तंबाकू के सेवन से दूर रहें : एसएमओ

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सिवल अस्पताल में एसएमओ डॉ. हरविन्दर सिंह की अगुवाई में राष्ट्रीय कैंसर जागरूकता दिवस मनाया गया। एसएमओ डा. हरविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि जिनकी छाती में दर्द करने वाली बढ़ती गिल्टी, न ठीक होने वाला मुंह का छाला, पेशाब की जगह खून आना, भूख न लगना और लगातार वजन कम होना, पाचन शक्ति और पखाना क्रिया में अचानक बदलाव आना, बिना कारण शरीर में कमजोरी महसूस करना इसके प्रमुख लक्षण हैं। डॉ. निर्मल सिंह ने कैंसर के बढ़ने के कारण बताते कहा कि इसके लिए लड़की की छोटी उम्र में शादी होना, नवजात बच्चे को मां का दूध न पिलाना, महिलाओं का पहला बच्चा बड़ी उम्र में होना, खाने वाली चीजें और कीटनाशक दवा का ज्यादा छिड़काव के कारण, तंबाकू और शराब का सेवन करना है। मौके पर डॉ. सतविंदर सिंह, डॉ. बरिन्द्र सिंह, परमवीर प्रिंस, राजेश कुमार, राजवीर कौर, रेखा, सतीश, रजनी, डॉ. विजय कुमार, डॉ. सोनिया, कमलजीत उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें