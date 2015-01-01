पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:दुराचार के मामले में पहचान सार्वजनिक करने वालों पर हो सख्त कार्रवाई : अर्पण सोसायटी

नंगल सिटी6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पीड़ित महिलाओं तथा लड़कियों के साथ दुराचार और यौन शोषण के मामले में उनकी पहचान गुप्त रखने संबंधी जारी दिशा-निर्देशों को सख्ती के साथ लागू करने के लिए तथा सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले तथा सरकार के द्वारा जारी हिदायतों की पालना न करने वालों के खिलाफ अर्पण सोसायटी के प्रतिनिधि कुलदीप चंद, पूजा ठाकुर, रितिका देवी, मोनिका आदि ने कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

अर्पण सोसायटी के प्रतिनिधियों ने बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद, केंद्रीय सामाजिक न्याय तथा सशक्तिकरण मंत्री थावरचंद गहलोत, केंद्रीय महिला प्रथम बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी, केंद्रीय सूचना तथा प्रसारण मंत्री प्रकाश जावेडकर, सचिव प्रेस काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया आदि को पत्र लिखकर पिछले कुछ महीनों के दौरान देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में महिलाओं तथा बच्चों के साथ हुए यौन शोषण की कई आपराधिक घटनाओं जिसमें उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस, पंजाब के होशियारपुर में घटित हुई घटनाओं का विशेष तौर पर जिक्र किया गया। अर्पण सोसायटी के प्रतिनिधि ने कहा कि दुष्कर्म तथा यौन शोषण की घटनाओं के खिलाफ देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में कई सामाजिक तथा राजनीतिक संस्थाओं तथा लोगों के द्वारा रोष प्रदर्शन किया गया तथा सरकारी अधिकारियों के द्वारा कानूनी कार्रवाई की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि दुष्कर्म और यौन शोषण की पीड़ित महिलाओं तथा बच्चों संबंधी जानकारी कई बार उजागर हुई है। कुछ सामाजिक तथा राजनीतिक तथा कुछ अधिकारियों के द्वारा ही पीड़ितों तथा उनके पारिवारिक सदस्यों की जानकारी को भी सार्वजनिक किया गया है।

जोकि देश के उच्चतम न्यायालय सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की सीधे शब्दों में अनदेखी करना है। उन्होंने बताया कि अदालत के दिशा-निर्देशों की पालना करने के लिए सरकार द्वारा कई तरह के विशेष हिदायतें जारी की गई हैं लेकिन पिछले समय के दौरान घटित हुई इन आपराधिक घटनाओं में कुछ सामाजिक तथा राजनीतिक प्रतिनिधियों के द्वारा पीड़ित परिवार के विभिन्न सदस्यों के साथ पहचान का खुलासा करके अदालत की हिदायतों तथा सरकार के निर्देशों की अवहेलना की गई। ऐसे व्यक्तियों, अधिकारियों तथा प्रतिनिधियों के खिलाफ बनती कार्रवाई की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें