पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:पेंशन बहाली की मांग को लेकर संघर्ष कमेटी ने फूंका सूबा सरकार का पुतला

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बोले- मुलाजिमों का बुढ़ापा संवारने के लिए पेंशन बहाल करे सरकार

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली संघर्ष कमेटी और सीपीएफ इंप्लाइज यूनियन द्वारा संयुक्त रुप से प्रदेश कमेटी के आहवान पर जिले में तहसील व ब्लाक स्तर पर पंजाब सरकार के पुतले फूंक प्रदर्शन किया गया। जिला कनवीनर गुरदयाल मान और जिला सचिव ओमकार शीहमार ने डीसी दफ्तर के पास अपने संबोधन में कहा कि भारत की माननीय सुप्रीमकोर्ट भी मुलाजिमों के हक में फैसला सुना चुकी है, परन्तु केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों के कानों पर अभी तक जूं तक नहीं सरकी है।

दो साल पहले पंजाब सरकार द्वारा मंत्री ब्रह्म महिंदरा की प्रधानगी में गठित की सब कमेटी ने यूनियन को मीटिंग में आश्वासन दिलाया था कि एनपीएस रिव्यू कमेटी का गठन किया जाएगा, परंतु सरकार ने कागजों तक ही रिव्यू कमेटी का गठन किया। यूनियन नेताओं ने कहा कि सरकार को उनका बुढ़ापा संवारने के लिए पेंशन बहाली करनी चाहिए। कोविद 19 के वित्तीय संकट काल समय यदि सरकार मुलाजिमों को पुरानी पेंशन स्कीम बहाल करती है तो सरकार को हर महीने करोड़ों रुपए की बचत हो सकती है, क्योंकि सरकार को मुलाजिम को देने वाली 10 प्रतिशत कंट्रीब्यूटरी ग्रांट नहीं देनी पड़ेगी।

इसके अलावा मुलाजिमों के जीपीएफ खातों में जमा राशि को भी सरकार 10-12 साल तक इस्तेमाल कर सकतीं हैं। यूनियन नेताओं ने चेतावनी दी कि यदि उनकी मांगें पूरी न हुईं तो पंजाब भर में बड़े स्तर पर आंदोलन करके नेताओँ को घेरा जाएगा। मौके पर मनजिंद्र सिंह, गुरदीश सिंह, मनोहर लाल, पवन कुमार, बिक्रम सिंह, भूपिन्दर लाल, जसवंत सिंह, रजिन्दर कुमार, रणजीत वर्मा, प्रिया मेहता,अशोक कुमार, नीलम रानी, बलवीर रक्कड़, नरिन्दर सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें