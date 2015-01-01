पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:टैक्सी स्टैंड पर डेली पर्ची सिस्टम रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर टैक्सी यूनियन ने दिया धरना

नवांशहर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़कों पर आए तो इसकी जिम्मेदारी रोडवेज प्रशासन की होगी

टेक्सी स्टैंड पर डेली पर्ची सिस्टम को रद्द करने की मांग को लेकर टैक्सी यूनियन के सदस्यों ने वीरवार को बस स्टैंड के पास धरना दिया। इस दौरान यूनियन सदस्यों की ओर से रोडवेज प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। दोआबा टैक्सी यूनियन के नेता रछपाल सिंह ने कहा कि रोडवेज प्रबंधन द्वारा टैक्सी स्टैंड पर प्रत्येक गाड़ी की पर्ची 25-30 रुपए काटने की बात कही जा रही है।

जिसके चलते यूनियन ने रोडवेज के जीएम व डिप्टी कमिश्नर को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा। मगर इसके बाद भी उनका कोई हल नहीं किया गया। यूनियन नेताओं का कहना है कि वे पिछले करीब 15-20 सालों से बस स्टैंड के पास टैक्सी स्टैंड चला रहा हैं, जिसके तहत उनकी तरफ से प्रति माह एक तय किराया राशि बस स्टैंड का प्रबंध करने वाले ठेकेदार को दी जाती थी। मगर अब उन्हें प्रति गाड़ी के अनुसार फीस देने को कहा जा रहा है, जिसका वे विरोध करते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि तब किराया करीब 3 हजार रुपए तय हुआ था जो साल दर साल बढ़ कर 24 हजार रुपए किराया ठेकेदार एजेंसी को दिया जा रहा है। मगर रोडवेज का ये आदेश लागू किया गया तो हर गाड़ी को हर रोज 25-30 रुपये टैक्सी स्टैंड पर रोजाना टैक्सी खड़ी करने के एवज में देने पड़ेंगे।

मगर अब हालात यह हैं कि वे यह प्रतिदिन की राशि नहीं अदा कर सकते। वे सभी चालकों से करीब 24 हजार रुपये महीने का इकट्‌ठा करके दे सकते हैं, जबकि प्रति गाड़ी रोजाना की पर्ची उन्हें महंगी पड़ेगी। उन्होंने चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि यदि उनकी मांग को जल्द पूरा न किया गया तो वह सड़कों पर आ जाएंगे। जिसकी जिम्मेवारी रोडवेज प्रशासन की होगी। इस मौके पर बलविंदर सिंह, नरिंदर सिंह, जगतार सिंह, नरेश कुमार, दर्शन लाल, सुरिंदर सिंह, देस राज, परमजीत सिंह, परमार सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें