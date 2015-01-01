पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मटर की काश्त, प्रोसेसिंग व मार्केटिंग को दिया जाएगा प्रोत्साहन

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
जिले से संबंधित विभिन्न उत्पादों का निर्यात बढ़ाने के लिए आगामी समय में अहम कदम उठाए जाएंगे। यह बात जिला मजिस्ट्रेट डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने जिले की एक्सपोर्ट परमोशन कमेटी के सदस्यों और विभिन्न औद्योगिक इकाइयां से आए प्रतिनिधियों की मीटिंग में कही। मीटिंग में भारत सरकार के उद्योग मंत्रालय से विदेशी व्यापार के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर जनरल डॉ. मनजीत भटोआ विशेष तौर पर हाजिर हुए। डॉ. अग्रवाल ने बताया कि पंजाब सरकार की ओर से जिले में मटर की काश्त को और उत्साहित करने के साथ फसल की प्रोसेसिंग और मार्केटिंग को मजबूत करने के लिए विशेष प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

इसके अंतर्गत मटर की प्रोसेसिंग के लिए नई इकाइयां लगाने के लिए सब्सिडी पर वित्तीय सहायता प्रदान करना मुख्य तौर पर शामिल है। केंद्र सरकार की स्पांसर्ड स्कीम ‘प्रधानमंत्री माईक्रो फूड प्रोसेसिंग उद्योगों की विधिवत योजना’ में पंजाब को बड़े राज्य का दर्जा दिया गया है और प्रदेश के लिए 306 करोड़ रुपए के फंड निर्धारित किए गए हैं, जोकि भारत सरकार और पंजाब सरकार द्वारा 60:40 अनुपात की हिस्सेदारी के साथ खर्च किए जाएंगे। पंजाब एग्रो ने जिले के लिए मटर और मटर उत्पादों को ‘एक जिला एक प्रोडक्ट’ (ओडी ओपी) के तौर पर चुना है। जिले में 3100 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्रफल में मटरों की काश्त होती है और इस योजना के साथ

इस फसल की काश्त को ओर बढ़ावा मिलेगा। मटरों से फ्रोजन मटर, मटर का आचार और मटर पाउडर जैसे उत्पाद तैयार किए जाएंगे। इस दौरान डीजीएम (उत्पाद) पंजाब एग्रो रजनीश तुली ने बताया कि योजना के अंतर्गत व्यक्तिगत इकाईयों के लिए 35 प्रतिशत क्रेडिट लिंकड सब्सिडी के तौर पर अधिक से अधिक 10 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे। पंजाब में एक साल में ऐसे 167 यूनिट स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य निश्चित किया गया है।

