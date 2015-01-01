पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्रक चोर:ट्रक स्टार्ट करके ड्राइवर चला गया शौच, अज्ञात व्यक्ति लेकर भागा

बंगा सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव काहमा के पास स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर ट्रक खड़ा करके शौच के लिए गए ड्राइवर के उस समय पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई, जब वापस आने पर ट्रक वहां से गायब था। गांव मंगूवाल के जसविंदर सिंह ने बंगा थाना सदर में दी शिकायत में कहा कि वह एसोसिएट ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनी फोकल प्वाइंट नवांशहर में पिछले 3 महीने से ड्राइवरी का काम कर रहा है। 9 नवंबर शाम करीब साढ़े 5 बजे वह ट्रक नंबर पीबी-08-ई-5128 पर सीमेंट की बोरियां लोढ़ करके तरनतारन जाने के लिए गांव काहमा के पेट्रोल पंप पर आ गया।

वह ट्रक खड़ा करके अपने गांव मंगूवाल चला गया। अगली सुबह करीब पौने 4 बजे वह वापस पंप पर आया और ट्रक स्टार्ट करके वह शौच को गया। वापस आया तो ट्रक वहां नहीं था। सीसीटीवी में एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति ट्रक को ले जाता हुआ दिखाई दे रहा है। पुलिस ने हुए ट्रक चोर की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें