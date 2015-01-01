पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रहण:साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण 30 को उपछाया होने से नहीं लगेगा सूतक

नवांशहर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस साल 4 चंद्रग्रहण, 2 सूर्यग्रहण, 14 दिसंबर को साल का आखिरी ग्रहण

कार्तिक शुक्ल पूर्णिमा 30 नवंबर को साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण होगा। उपछाया चंद्रग्रहण होने से इस दौरान सूतक नहीं लगेगा। पंडित दिनेश मिश्रा ने बताया कि ग्रहण 4 घंटे 22 मिनट की अवधि का होगा। उपछाया ग्रहण के कारण चांद के आकार में कोई बदलाव नहीं दिखेगा। बल्कि हलकी सी परत नजर आएगी। हालांकि ग्रहण पूर्वोत्तर के राज्यों में ही दिखाई देगा। राजस्थान और दिल्ली, यूपी, गुजरात आदि राज्यों में नजर नहीं आएगा। उपछाया का पहला स्पर्श दोपहर 1.02 बजे होगा। मध्यकाल 3.13 बजे और अंतिम स्पर्श शाम 5.24 बजे होगा। इसके साथ ही साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण समाप्त होगा। वहीं, 14 दिसंबर को होने वाला सूर्यग्रहण देश के किसी भी हिस्से में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इनसे पहले साल में तीन चंद्रग्रहण और एक सूर्यग्रहण हो चुका है।

देशभर में नहीं दिखाई देगा सूर्यग्रहण

10-11 जनवरी को चंद्रहगहण

-देशभर में रात 10.37 बजे से 2.42 बजे तक।
5-6 जून को चंद्रग्रहण
-रात 11.15 बजे से 2.34 बजे तक, देशभर के कई हिस्सों में दिखाई दिया।
21 जून को सूर्यग्रहण
-सुबह 9.15 बजे से दोपहर 3.03 मिनट तक।
5 जुलाई को चंद्रग्रहण
-सुबह 8.37 बजे से 11.22 बजे तक। ग्रहण देश में नहीं दिखा।
30 नवंबर को चंद्रग्रहण
-दोपहर 1.02 बजे से शाम 5.24 बजे तक। देश के पश्चिमी राज्यों में नहीं दिखेगा।
14 दिसंबर को सूर्यग्रहण
-शाम 7,03 बजे से मध्यरात्रि 12 बजे तक। देश में नहीं दिखेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें