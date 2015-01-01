पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा अभियान:लैंग्वेज लिसनिंग लेबोरेट्रीज के लिए प्रदेश सरकार ने जारी की 28 लाख रुपए की राशि

नवांशहर7 घंटे पहले
डीईओ (प्राइमरी) पवन कुमार ने बताया कि शिक्षा विभाग पंजाब की ओर से विद्यार्थियों के सर्वपक्षीय विकास के लिए लैंग्वेज लिसनिंग लेबोरेट्रीज में पढ़ाई करवाई जाएगी। इसके लिए समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत राज्य के 330 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में भाषा को सुनने के कौशल में निपुणता प्रदान करने के उद्देश्य से भाषा श्रवण लेबोरटरीयां (लेंग्वेज लिसनिंग लेबोरेट्रीज) के लिए 28 लाख 71 हजार की राशि जारी की गई है। सरकारी

स्कूलों में पढ़ते विद्यार्थियों के लिए भाषा के उच्चारण को बेहतर बनाने तथा उनको उनके श्रवण के कौशल में निपुणता प्रदान करने के लिए जरुरी उपकरण जैसे एंप्लीफायर, पैन ड्राइव सॉक्ट, बलूटूथ और ऑक्स केबल खरीदने के लिए जिले के 10 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में प्रति स्कूल 8700 रुपए के हिसाब के साथ राशि विभाग की ओर से जारी की गई है। विभाग द्वारा पैन ड्राइव (32 जीबी की स्टोरेज समर्था वाली), हेड फोन (कम से-कम 20) खरीदने का आदेश दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही ईयर फोन का प्रयोग न करने संबंधी हिदायतें जारी की गई हैं।

