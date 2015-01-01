पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फोरलेन प्रोजेक्ट:बंगा फ्लाईओवर के 300 मीटर के हिस्से का काम पेंडिंग गढ़ी और आंसरों में सड़कें चौड़ी करने का चल रहा काम

नवांशहर2 घंटे पहले
  • नेशनल हाईवे 344-ए को फोरलेन करने का प्रोजेक्ट 95 प्रतिशत पूरा, अप्रैल 2021 में पूरा होने की उम्मीद

जिले के बीचोबीच गुजर रहे नेशनल हाईवे (एनएच) 344-ए को फोरलेन करने का प्रोजेक्ट अप्रैल तक खिंच सकता है। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत तहत बंगा में बन रहे फ्लाईओवर सहित गढ़ी कानूगो में सड़क की चौड़ाई बढ़ाने और गांव आंसरों में सड़क को दरिया सतलुज के नए पुल के साथ जोड़ने वाले रास्ते का काम अभी अधूरा है। बंगा शहर के बीचो बीच से होकर गुजरने वाला करीब 3 किलोमीटर लंबा फ्लाईओवर पूरा करना सबसे बड़ी चुनौती बना हुआ है। फ्लाईओवर के 300 मीटर के हिस्से पर अभी भी पिलर खड़े किए जाने का काम बाकी हैं। हालांकि कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी की मानें तो गढ़ी कानूगो और आंसरों में सड़क बनाने का काम चल रहा है,

जिसे 2 माह के भीतर ही पूरा कर लिया जाएगा, मगर बंगा में काम लगातार लंबा खिंच रहा है जो मार्च के अंत तक या इससे भी अधिक समय तक लंबा खिंच सकता है। यह सब भी तभी संभव हो सकता है जब मौसम साथ दे। हालांकि कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी का यही लक्ष्य है कि काम को जल्द से जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाए।

रोपड़ से फगवाड़ा तक एनएच की 88 किमी. लंबी सड़क को किया जाना है फोरलेन

बता दें कि रोपड़ से फगवाड़ा तक एनएच की करीब 88 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क को फोरलेन किया जाना है। जिसका सबसे बड़ा हिस्सा जो अधूरा है वह हिस्सा बंगा में फलाईओवर के रूप में है जो बंगा शहर के बीचो-बीच से निकलता है और करीब 3 किलोमीटर तक लंबा है। हालांकि प्रोजेक्ट के तहत अधिकतर काम हो चुका है मगर करीब 300 मीटर का हिस्सा जहां जमीन विवाद के कारण काम शुरू नहीं हो पाया था। प्रशासन ने पिछले दिनों ये काम जमीन संबंधी मसला हल होने के चलते शुरू करवा दिया है।

बंगा में काम पूरा होने में 3-4 माह का समय लग सकता है : मैनेजर
कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर सुशील कुमार ने कहा कि कंपनी द्वारा कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्क में तेजी लाई है, जबकि आने वाले दो माह के भीतर गढ़ी व आंसरों में सड़क बनाने का काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा जबकि बंगा में काम पूरा होने में अभी तीन या चार माह का समय लग सकता है।
सुशील कुमार, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
गांव काहमा में भी सर्विस लेन बनाने के काम में तेजी
गांव काहमा में बनाए जा रहीसर्विस लेन व गांव के लिए निकाले जा रहे रास्ते पर भी काम जोरों पर है। मिट्‌टी के रैंप बनाने का काम जारी है और कंपनी अब कामहा, गढ़शंकर रोड क्रॉसिंग फ्लाईओवर के एक साइड के काम, आसरों व गढ़ी आदि के छोटे-छोटे कामों को दिसंबर अंत तक हर हाल में पूरा करना चाहती है, ताकि उसके बाद पूरा ध्यान बंगा में दिया जा सके।

