पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मारपीट:पत्नी को तस्वीरें वायरल करके बदनाम करने की धमकियां, मामला दर्ज

नवांशहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना औड़ पुलिस ने एक महिला की शिकायत पर जांच के बाद एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार महिला ने पुलिस से की शिकायत में कहा है कि उसकी शादी जिले के एक गांव के रहने वाले व्यक्ति के साथ हुई थी। शादी के बाद वह उन्हें परेशान करने लगा और मारपीट करता था। इस संबंध में पंचायती रूप से फैसला भी हुआ। मगर इसके बाद भी उनके साथ मारपीट करता रहा। जिस वजह से वे अपने मायके चली गईं। इसी दौरान वह विदेश चला गया।

अब विदेश से वह उनके पारिवारिक सदस्यों और उनके रिश्तेदारों को उनकी फोटो को एडिट करके सोशल मीडिया के जरिए भेजता रहता है और गालियां निकालता है। यही नहीं आरोपी ने उन्हें उनकी एक आपत्तिजनक वीडियो जो उनको भरोसे में लेकर बनाई थी को वायरल करने की भी धमकियां देता है। महिला ने कहा कि आरोपी व्यक्ति ने अगर ऐसा किया तो आत्म-हत्या करने की बजाए उनके सामने कोई ओर रास्ता नहीं बचेगा। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करके आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें