एंट्रेस के लिए कोरोना टेस्ट जरूरी:परेशान लोगों ने मांगी आदेश की कॉपी, कोई कर्मचारी न दिखा सका

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सुविधा केंद्र में दाखिले के लिए कोविड टेस्ट किया जरूरी तो लोगों ने जताया एतराज

जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में बने सुविधा केंद्र में काम करवाने के लिए दाखिल होने वाले लोगों के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से मौखिक आदेशों के तहत कोविड सैंपलिंग जरूरी कर दी गई। लेकिन ये मौखिक आदेश किसके हैं ये बताते को भी वहां कोई तैयार नहीं। लोगों ने इसका विरोध शुरू कर दिया। बात बड़ी तो ये है कि सुविधा सेंटर रूटीन की तरह सभी के लिए खोल दिया गया। बता दें कि पांच दिन पहले 6 नवंबर शुक्रवार को लाल चौक में कोविड सैंपलिंग के लिए पहुंची टीम को दुकानदारों के गुस्से का सामना करना पड़ा था।

जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार से सेहत विभाग की टीम जिला प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स में सुविधा सेंटर के बाहर सैंपलिंग कैंप लगा रही है। मंगलवार को सुविधा केंद्र में काम करवाने के लिए आने वाले लोगों के लिए सेंटर के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने ये कहते हुए गेट बंद कर दिए, कि उन्हीं को सुविधा सेंटर (सेवा केंद्र) में काम करवाने के लिए एंटर होने दिया जाएगा, जो पहले बाहर लगे कैंप में कोविड टेस्ट करवाकर आएगा। सेंटर के बाहर लंबी लाइन लग गई और लोगों ने इस तरह जबरदस्ती या फिर उन्हें मजबूर कर टेस्ट करवाए जाने का एतराज जताया।

किसी को बर्थ सर्टीफिकेट तो कईयों को एफिडेविट बनाने में आई दिक्कत

सुविधा सेंटर में अपने बच्चे का बर्थ सर्टिफिकेट लेने के लिए आए रमन कुमार कहते हैं कि लोगों को टेस्ट के लिए जागरूक करना चाहिए न कि इस तरह की शर्त लगाई जानी चाहिए। इसी तरह एफिडेविट आदि लेने के लिए मोहित ने कहा कि उन्हें सुविधा सेंटर संचालकों ने साफ कह दिया कि पहले कोविड टेस्ट करवाकर आएं, तभी आपको कागज दिए जाएंगे। सुरजीत सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें सुविधा केंद्र के कर्मचारियों ने अंदर ही नहीं जाने दिया। काम न होने और सुविधा केंद्र में एंट्री बंद होने से परेशान लोगों ने वहां मौजूद कर्मचारियों से इस संबंध में लिखित आदेश दिखाने के लिए कहा तो कोई आदेश नहीं दिखाया गया। कुछ समय बाद लोग इस मुद्दे पर बात करने के लिए एसडीएम दफ्तर पहुंचे, जिसके कुछ समय बाद सुविधा सेंटर में रूटीन में काम शुरू हो गया।

टेस्ट जरूरी नहीं सिर्फ जागरूक कर रहे : एसडीएम

एसडीएम जगजीत सिंह जौहल कहते हैं कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा है। टेस्ट को लेकर लोगों को सिर्फ जागरूक किया जा रहा है। टेस्ट जरूरी नहीं किया गया, लेकिन सुविधा सेंटर के कर्मचारियों को लोगों को टेस्ट के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए कहा गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों की परेशानी को दूर कर दिया गया है।

