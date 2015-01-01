पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शीत लहर:सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा बुधवार, ठिठुरन बढ़ी, 3-4 दिन चलेगी शीत लहर

नवांशहर7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे दिन भी धुंध पड़ने के साथ हवा चली, रात के तापमान में आएगी और गिरावट, कंपकंपी बढ़ी, आग सेंकते रहे लोग

हिमाचल में पड़ी बर्फबारी, धुंध व साथ में चली हवा ने ठिठुरन और बढ़ा दी है। सर्द हवाओं से दिन का तापमान 16 डिग्री तक तथा रात का तापमान 3 डिग्री तक गिर गया है। सुबह धुंध का आलम ये रहा कि 10 बजे तक विजिबिलिटी 100 मीटर से अधिक नहीं थी, जबकि इससे पहले वाहनों का सड़कों पर चलना भी मुश्किल था। दोपहर में चंद मिनटों के हल्की धूप निकली, जिसके चलते तापमान 16 डिग्री के आसपास रहा, लेकिन

शाम चार बजते ही सर्दी अचानक से बढ़ गई और रात होते होते तापमान 3 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। धीरे-धीरे रात और दिन के तापमान का फर्क भी कम होने लगा है तथा हालात ये हैं कि आने वाले दिनों में न्यूनतम तापमान और भी कम हो सकता है। धुंध के चलते प्रदूषण के कण भी आसमान में ऊपर नहीं जा रहे तथा ऐसे में दमा और सांस की बीमारी के शिकार लोगों के लिए मुश्किल समय भी शुरू होने जा रहा है।

इससे सांस लेने में परेशानी हो सकती है और वातावरण में धुंधलापन रहेगा। बुधवार को दोपहर दो बजे केवल 16 डिग्री टेंपरेचर रिकॉर्ड हुआ था, जोकि शाम 9 बजे गिरकर 6 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। रात के वक्त इसके 3 डिग्री तक पहुंचने की संभावना है। उत्तर पश्चिमी और परिवर्तित हवाएं चलने से ठंडक बढ़ी है। चंडीगढ़ मौसम केंद्र के अनुसार पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी और उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के चलते अगले 3-4 दिन शीत लहर का प्रकोप जारी रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें