किसान संघर्ष:लाल किले पर जो कुछ हुआ, उससे किसान आंदोलन का हुआ नुकसान, इसकी भरपाई के लिए करना होगा संघर्ष

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली से लौटे किसानों ने सिद्धू, सिदाना, खालिस्तानियों व सरकार पर संघर्ष को खराब करने के लगाए आरोप

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च के दौरान हुए लाल किला के घटनाक्रम पर दिल्ली रैली से लौटे नेताओं ने किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च व किसान संघर्ष को खराब करने के लिए खालिस्तानियों, सरकारी एजेंसियों, दीप सिद्दू व गैंगस्टर रहे लक्खा सिदाना को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। नेताओं ने कहा कि किसान संघर्ष को लाल किले की घटना के बाद हानि हुई है।

नेताओं ने कहा कि किसान बीते महीनों से जब शांतिपूर्वक ढंग से दिल्ली बॉर्डरों पर बैठे हैं तो वे इस संघर्ष को खराब करने के उद्देश्य से लाल किले की ओर क्यों जाएंगे। जबकि किसान नेता पहले ही रूट के संबंध में किसानों को बता चुके थे और यह भी कह चुके थे कि यह दिल्ली पर जीत का संघर्ष नहीं है कृषि बिलों को रद्द करवाने का संघर्ष है।

नेता बोले -एजेंसियों, खालिस्तानियों व सरकार के लोगों ने घुसपैठ कर भीड़ को लाल किले की ओर मोड़ा

दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च से वापस लौटी किसान नेत्री बीबी गुरबख्श कौर संघा ने कहा कि ट्रैक्टर मार्च से पहले किसान नेताओं ने सारे रूट के संबंध में खुलासा किया था, जिसमें कहीं भी लाल किला की तरफ का कोई रूट नहीं था, मगर जिस जत्थे में वे मौजूद थीं, उस जत्थे के आगे अचानक कुछ ट्रैक्टर आकर लग गए जो पूरे जत्थे को लाल किला ले जाने के लिए कह रहे थे। लेकिन उनके जत्थे ने तय रूट नहीं छोड़ा। इस वजह से भी वहां मौजूद युवा उनसे नाराज थे। लाल किले पर जो कुछ हुआ, उससे किसान संघर्ष को नुकसान पहुंचा है।

दिल्ली से लौटे नेता बूटा सिंह ने कहा कि सरकार व एजेंसियों द्वारा ट्रैक्टर मार्च में घुसपैठ की गई। कुछ कलाकारों के भाषणों ने आग में तेल डालने का काम किया। इसलिए उनकी भूमिका की भी जांच की जानी चाहिए। जिसके जरिए कुछ ट्रैक्टरों के रूट को लाल किले की ओर डायवर्ट किया गया। जिसके चलते भीड़ लाल किले पर पहुंच गई। क्योंकि किसानों का दिल्ली गेट का कोई प्रोग्राम ही नहीं था, एेसे में किसान संघर्ष को नुकसान जरूर पहुंचा है। क्योंकि किसान शांतमई रूप से दिल्ली के बॉर्डरों पर धरने दे रहे हैं।

दिल्ली ट्रैक्टर मार्च से लौटे किसान परमजीत संघा का कहना है कि 23 जनवरी को जब किसानों की टीम ने दिल्ली में तय किए गए रूट का दौरा किया था तो वहां पर बड़ी बैरीकेटिंग की गई थी ताकि कोई भी ट्रैक्टर शहरी क्षेत्र की ओर न जा सके और लाल किले की ओर भी न जा सके। मगर 26 जनवरी को जब ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाला गया तो यह देखने में आया कि पुलिस द्वारा अधिकतर स्थानों से बैरीकेटिंग हटा ली गई थी, जबकि कुछ स्थानों पर न मात्र बैरीकेट्स ही छोड़े थे। जिससे यह साफ है कि सरकार की मंशा पर भी सवाल खड़े हैं।

किसान नेता भुपिंदर वड़ैच ने कहा कि सरकार ने किसान संघर्ष को खराब करने के लिए पूरा ब्लू प्रिंट बना रखा था। जिसके चलते सरकारी एजेंसियों के लोगों ने ही ट्रैक्टर मार्च में घुसपैठ करके भीड़ को भड़काया और उन्हें लाल किला की ओर ले गई। इसमें कलाकार दीप और गैंगस्टर लक्खा के नाम सबसे ऊपर हैं। इन्हीं लोगों ने संघर्ष को खराब करने के लिए सरकार की शह पर ट्रैक्टरों का रुख लाल किले की ओर मोड़ा। जबकि किसान नेता जिस ट्रैक्टर मार्च की अगुवाई कर रहे थे उस जत्थे ने तय रास्ते पर ही ट्रैक्टर मार्च को गुजारा है। लाल किले की ओर जाने वालों को लोगों की कचहरी में जवाब देना पड़ेगा।​​​​​​​

नेता कुलविंदर वड़ैच ने कहा कि खालिस्तानी सोच के लोगों, सरकारी एजेंसियों, कलाकार दीप सिद्दू और गैंगस्टर रहे लक्खा सिदाना ने एक तय रणनीति के तहत किसान संघर्ष को खत्म करने की कोशिश की। अलग-अलग वीडियो फुटेज पर यह जानकारी मिल रही है कि किस तरह व किन लोगों द्वारा इस संघर्ष को खराब करने के लिए भूमिका निभाई गई। किसानों का लाल किले का कोई प्रोग्राम नहीं था, मगर उक्त लोगों ने भीड़ को उकसाया और लाल किले की ओर मोड़ा गया। इस घटना ने किसान संघर्ष को खराब करने में भूमिका निभाई है। मगर किसान संगठनों द्वारा इस नुकसान की जल्द भरपाई कर ली जाएगी।

