करवाचौथ आज, रात 8.12 बजे दिखेगा चांद:अपॉइंटमेंट लेकर ब्यूटी पार्लर पहुंच रही महिलाएं मेहंदी लगाने वालों की रही चांदी, बाजारों में भीड़

नवांशहरएक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रेंड- इस बार हेयर स्टायल, मेनीक्योर, पेडीक्योर और नेल आर्ट का रुझान ज्यादा

कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर चल रहा है। इसलिए महिलाएं इस खास दिन करवाचौथ पर भीड़ की आशंका और संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए इस बार ब्यूटी पार्लर व मेहंदी के लिए समय (अपाइंटमेंट) लेकर ही पहुंच रही हैं, ताकि भीड़ कम मिले। ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिकाओं का कहना है कि कोरोना काल के चलते महिलाओं ने सजने संवरने के लिए तीन चार दिन पहले ही अपने लुक को नया रूप देने के लिए पार्लर आना शुरू कर दिया था।

ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालिका पूनम शर्मा एवं एडवांस ब्यूटी अकादमी की सीमा मेहरा कहती हैं कि कोरोना काल में वह सावधानी बरत रहे हैं। इसलिए चेहरे पर होने वाले फेशियल के बजाए हेयर, मेनिक्योर, पेडीक्योर और नेल आर्ट पर महिलाओं का फोकस रखा है। कोविड की वजह से अभी फेशियल को कम पसंद किया जा रहा है। करवा चौथ के त्योहार को लेकर शहर के बाजारों में रौनक दिखाई दे रही है।

मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने पूजन सामग्री सहित अन्य सामानों की खरीददारी की। बाजारों में महिलाओं की आवाजाही बढ़ने से दुकानदारों के चेहरे भी खिले हुए हैं। करवा चौथ 4 नवंबर को है। चंद्रोदय बुधवार की रात करीब 8.12 बजे हो सकता है। मंगलवार को महिलाओं ने पूजन सामग्री व चूड़ियां आदि सामान खरीदा। कपड़े की दुकान पर महिलाओं की भीड़ अधिक दिखाई दी। वहीं चीनी और मिट्‌टी का करवा खरीदने को सुबह से लेकर शाम तक भीड़ रही।

पार्लर संचालक बोले- कई जगह पहले से हो रही बुकिंग, इस बार मेंहदी लगाने का भी इंतजार
शहर में स्थित ब्यूटी पार्लर संचालकों का कहना है कि यूं तो आम दिनों में मेंहदी लगाने वाले आर्टिस्ट अलग होते हैं, लेकिन कोरोना को देखते हुए इस बार हमने मेहंदी का भी अरेंजमेंट किया है। उनका कहना है कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सारे वर्कर्स काम कर रहे हैं। करवा चौथ की वजह से अभी बालों पर 100 प्रतिशत और फेस पर 40-50 प्रतिशत काम हो रहा है। बालों के काम में अच्छे डिस्काउंट्स देने की वजह से भी कस्टमर्स ज्यादा आ रहे हैं।

