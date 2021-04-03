पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घरेलू हिंसा:घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार महिलाएं 01823-298522 नंबर पर संपर्क कर ले सकती हैं सरकारी सहायता

नवांशहर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय सरकारी आईटीआई में सखी वन स्टॉप सेंटर द्वारा घरेलू हिंसा पीड़ित महिलाओं के संबंध में जागरुकता सेमिनार लगाया गया। सेंटर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर एडवोकेट मनजीत कौर ने कहा कि सेंटर में कानूनी सहायता,पुलिस सहायता, मेडिकल सहायता, काउंसलर सहायता और शेल्टर इमरजेंसी मुफ्त प्राप्त की जा सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि घरेलू हिंसा, मारपीट, दहेज, पारिवारिक झगड़े, घर से निकाल देना, दुष्कर्म, छेड़छाड़, दुर्व्यवहार, मानसिक परेशानी आदि मामलों में पीड़ित महिलाएं 01823-298522 पर फोन कर मदद ले सकतीं हैं।

इसके साथ ही कोई भी उक्त महिला सिविल अस्पताल में चलाए जा रही सखी वन स्टॉप सेंटर में आकर उनको मिल सकती हैं। संस्था प्रिंसिपल रछपाल चंदड़ ने कहा कि महिलाएं सबसे ज्यादा मेहनत करती हैं उनको पुरुषों के बराबर अधिकार मिले हुए हैं। इस मौके पर नीलम रानी, प्रिया, रणजीत कौर, अमनदीप कौर, अंजना कुमारी, सर्बजीत, पूजा शर्मा, अमर बहादुर, गणेश, जसबीर कौर मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें