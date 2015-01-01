पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:1 जनवरी 2003 से पहले जन्मे युवा 15 दिसंबर तक बनवाएं वोट

नवांशहर7 घंटे पहले
  • मजबूत लोकतंत्र का हिस्सा बनने के लिए हर नागरिक को वोट की अहमियत समझना जरूरी

मजबूत लोकतंत्र में अपना कीमती योगदान डालने के लिए हर एक योग्य उम्मीदवार की वोट जरूर बनी होनी चाहिए। भारत चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से 1 जनवरी 2021 के आधार पर वोटर सूची के संशोधन का प्रोग्राम जारी किया गया है, जिसके अंतर्गत जिन नागरिकों की उम्र 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 साल या इससे अधिक बनती है और उन्होंने वोट नहीं बनाई उनके लिए भारत चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया है जिसके अंतर्गत नई वोट बनाने और पुरानी वोटों में संशोधन या पुरानी वोटों को कटवाने आदि का काम बूथ स्तर अफसरों की तरफ से किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी वीरवार को डिप्टी कमिश्नर-कम-जिला चुनाव अफसर डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने बीएलओज के साथ की गई बैठक के दौरान दी।

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने बीएलओज को दिए आदेश 21-22 नवंबर, 5-6 दिसंबर को अपने पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर बैठकर वोट बनाने या संशोधन का करें काम

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट डॉ. शीना अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उपरोक्त तारीखों में उम्मीदवार किसी भी काम वाले दिन अपने संबंधित उप मंडल मजिस्ट्रेट के दफ्तर में जाकर अपनी नई वोट का फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं। इसके अलावा भारत चुनाव आयोग की वेबसाइट www.nvsp.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन भी फार्म भरा जा सकता है। यदि फिर भी किसी किस्म की परेशानी हो तो 1950 टोल फ्री नंबर से जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है। जिला मतदाता अफसर ने बताया कि जिनका जन्म 1 जनवरी 2002 से 1 जनवरी 2003 से पहले हुआ है वे नवंबर में 21 और 22 को और दिसंबर में 5 और 6 दिसंबर को जिला शहीद भगत सिंह नगर के बूथ स्तर अफसर अपने-अपने पोलिंग स्टेशनों पर बैठेंगे। उम्मीदवार इन तारीखों को अपने घर के नजदीक के पोलिंग स्टेशन पर जाकर अपने बूथ स्तर अफसर के पास भी फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं।

इस समय यदि किसी भी वोटर को अपने वोटर कार्ड में कोई भी दुरुस्ती करवानी है या अपनी वोट कटवानी है तो वह भी फार्म भर कर दे सकते हैं। उन्होंने मीटिंग में हाजिर इलैक्शन तहसीलदार व सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर के पास से ऐसे व्यक्तियों को सूची भी संबंधित चुनावकार रजिस्ट्रेशन अफसरों को उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए कहा। क्योंकि इस समय के दौरान जन्मे बच्चे अपनी वोट बनवाने के हकदार हो गए हैं तथा चुवानकार रजिस्ट्रेशन अफसर द्वारा इन की रजिस्ट्रेशन यकीनी बनाई जाए।

इसके साथ ही वोटर सूची को साथ-सुथरा रखे जाने के लिए जिला चुनाव अफसर द्वारा वर्ष 2020 के दौरान जिन व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गई है उनके बारे में जानकारी भी सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर से तुरंत लेकर चुनावकार रजिट्रेस्शन अफसरों को उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए कहा। ताकि वोटर सूची की सफाई के दौरान योग कार्रवाई के उपरांत ऐसे नाम वोटर सूची से डिलीट किए जा सकें। इस मौके पर विराज तिड़के, जगदीश सिंह जौहल, दीपक रोहेला, विवेक मौला, अमित सैनी मौजूद रहे।

