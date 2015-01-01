पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

यौन उत्पीड़ित महिलाओं को नहीं मिला हक:निर्भया फंड से चंडीगढ़ को मिले 10.78 करोड़, खर्च हुए सिर्फ 3.61 करोड़; 7.17 करोड़ रुपए खाते में डंप

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोेटो
  • अस्थायी तौर पर चल रहे हैं पंजाब में 50% वन स्टॉप सेंटर, उनमें इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर व कनेक्टविटी की कमी
  • चंडीगढ़, पंजाब और हिमाचल में यौन उत्पीड़ित महिलाओं को नहीं मिल पा रहा हक, 48% निर्भया फंड खर्च ही नहीं

यूपी के हाथरस में हुए सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद देशभर में उबाल है।

दिल्ली में हुए निर्भया कांड के बाद केंद्र ने ऐसी घटनाएं रोकने को साल 2015 में निर्भया फंड की शुरुआत की थी। इसके तहत पंजाब को अभी तक 49 करोड़ मिल चुके हैं। जिनमें से पंजाब सिर्फ 21 कराेड़ रुपए ही खर्च कर पाया है जबकि 28 करोड़ रुपए सरकारी खाते में जमा हैं।

वहीं चंडीगढ़ को 10.78 करोड़ मिले हैं जिसमें से 3.68 करोड़ ही खर्च किए गए हैं। इससे अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि महिलाओं को अब तक उनका हक नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

इन योजनाओं पर काम हो, तो कम हो सकेंगी यौन उत्पीड़न की घटनाएं
वन स्टॉप सेंटर
यह एक ऐसा सेंटर है, जहां पीड़ित महिलाओं को अस्थायी आश्रय देने के साथ सभी मेडिकल सुविधाएं और पुलिस काउंसलिंग के साथ कानूनी मदद दी जानी है।
हकीकत }पंजाब के हर जिले में सखी वन स्टॉप सेंटर बनना है। मगर हालात यह है कि 50% ये सेंटर अस्थायी तौर पर चल रहे हैं। वहीं, जो सेंटर बनें हैं उनमें इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और कनेक्टविटी बेहद कमजोर है।

महिला हेल्पलाइन
सरकार द्वारा महिलाओं को आपातकालीन सुविधा मुहैया कराने के लिए कई नंबर अलाॅट किए हैं, पर 181 नंबर के माध्यम से सभी जिलों में सुविधाएं मुहैया की जा रही है।
हकीकत }रोज छोटे से लेकर बड़े कस्बों में छेड़छाड़ की घटनाएं सामने आती हैं, लेकिन 5 वर्षों में विभिन्न हेल्पलाइन के माध्यम से पंजाब में 33248 महिलाओं ने ही सरकारी मदद मांगी है।

महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक

समाज व पुलिस के बीच सेतु का काम करने वाली महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक व पीड़िता के इलाज से लेकर अन्य हर तरह से मदद करती है।

हकीकत - पंजाब के 2 जिलों में महिला पुलिस स्वयं सेवक की तैनाती होने का प्रावधान है। बाकायदा जिलों का चयन हुआ है। महिला पुलिस कर्मियों से काम चल जाने के चलते महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक की तैनाती तक नहीं हो सकी है।

महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक
समाज व पुलिस के बीच सेतु का काम करने वाली महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक व पीड़िता के इलाज से लेकर अन्य हर तरह से मदद करती है।

हकीकत -पंजाब के 2 जिलों में महिला पुलिस स्वयं सेवक की तैनाती होने का प्रावधान है। बाकायदा जिलों का चयन हुआ है। महिला पुलिस कर्मियों से काम चल जाने के चलते महिला पुलिस स्वयंसेवक की तैनाती तक नहीं हो सकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें