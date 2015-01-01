पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:काॅलेज-यूनिवर्सिटी के टीचर्स और कर्मचारियों समेत 130 संक्रमित, 5 लोगों की मौत

जालंधर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 दिन में 392 मरीज गंभीर, ऑक्सीजन पर रखे
  • सबक लीजिए 23 साल के युवक को कोरोना के अलावा कोई रोग नहीं था, सांस लेने में दिक्कत आई, अस्पताल में 48 घंटे बाद मौत

जिले में वीरवार को कोरोना के 130 नए संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई, जिनमें से 8 बाहरी जिलों में रहने वाले हैं। वहीं, 5 लोगों ने कोरोना के चलते दम तोड़ दिया। मृतकों में से तीन का इलाज प्राइवेट जबकि 2 का सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहा था। सभी आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती थे। वीरवार तक संक्रमितों की कुल गिनती 16576 जबकि मृतकों का आंकड़ा 517 तक पहुंच गई।

संक्रमितों में काॅलेज और यूनिवर्सिटी के टीचर समेत 10 स्टाफ मेंबर शामिल हैं। दूसरी तरफ से कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों के चलते सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में बने लेवल-2 वार्डों में मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है। पिछले 8 दिनों में सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में 392 मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर डाला गया है। वीरवार तक जिले में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 841 हो गई है। जिला परिवार कल्याण अफसर डॉ. रमन गुप्ता का कहना है कि जैमल नगर में रहने वाले 23 साल के कर्मजीत सिंह की वीरवार को मौत हुई, वह हाईपोक्सिया से पीड़ित था।

इससे फेफड़ों में इंफेक्शन बढ़ता है और फाइब्रोसिस हो जाता है। इससे सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो जाती है। शुरुआत में सांस हल्की उखड़ती है लेकिन इंफेक्शन बढ़ने के साथ सेचुरेशन 70 से नीचे गिर जाती है। कर्मजीत सिंह 6 नवंबर को प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती हुआ और दो दिन बाद छुट्‌टी लेकर चला गया। दिक्कत दोबारा होने पर 17 नवंबर शाम को सिविल अस्पताल में दाखिल हुआ तो उसे आईसीयू में ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया। आखिर वीरवार को सुबह 9:40 पर उसने दम तोड़ दिया। उसे कोरोना के अलावा कोई बीमारी नहीं थी।

वायरस की परवाह न करने वाले लोग ही हो रहे संक्रमित : डॉ. तरसेम

सिविल अस्पताल के मेडिसिन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. तरसेम लाल का कहना है कि जिस व्यक्ति को कोरोना की पुष्टि हो रही है, वह केवल 5 से 7 दिन ही घर में बैठ रहा है। इसके बाद परवाह करना बंद कर देता है। जबकि स्टडी यह कहती है कि संक्रमित व्यक्ति की पुष्टि के 10 दिन बाद लक्षण आते हैं। तब तक लक्षण विकसित हो जाते हैं और इंफेक्शन शरीर में बढ़ जाता है। वीरवार को जिन 5 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा, उनमें से 2 को कोरोना के अलावा और कोई रोग नहीं था। जबकि मरने वालों की उम्र 23, 63, 63, 65 और 75 साल है। उन्होंने कहा कि लोग सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क को लाजमी बनाएंगे तो बचे रहेंगे।

राहत... जिले में वेंटिलेटरों समेत 1372 बेडों की व्यवस्था, 1167 अभी खाली

संक्रमितों की गिनती के साथ-साथ एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। बीते 10 दिनों में सरकारी और प्राइवेट अस्पताल में 394 मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है। जबकि 291 मरीजों को बिना ऑक्सीजन एडमिट हैं। वहीं जिले में एक सरकारी और 55 प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में कोविड केयर सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। इनमें लेवल-2 और लेवल-3 के बेड लगाए गए हैं। वीरवार की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिले में लेवल-2 के कुल 939 ऑक्सीजन पाइप लाइन युक्त बेड हैं, जिन पर 120 मरीज यानी 12 फीसदी बेड फुल हैं। वहीं लेवल-3 के कुल 314 बेडों में से 78 यानी 24 फीसदी मरीज दाखिल हैं। इसके अलावा 119 वेंटिलेटरों में से 7 पर मरीज दाखिल हैं। जिले में सभी लेवल और वेंटिलेटरों की गिनती 1372 है, जिनमें से 205 पर मरीज भर्ती हैं। जबकि 1167 बेड खाली हैं।

आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट 900, चेस्ट स्कैनिंग और एचआरसीटी टेस्ट की फीस 2 हजार रुपए तय कोरोना महामारी के 8 माह बाद सेहत विभाग चंडीगढ़ ने आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट के लिए 900 रुपए रेट फिक्स कर दिया है। यह निर्देश प्राइवेट लैबोरेट्री पर भी लागू होंगे। वहीं प्राइवेट लैबोरेट्री चेस्ट की कंप्यूटराइज्ड टोमोग्राफी (सीटी) स्कैन और हाई रेसोल्यूशन कंप्यूटराइज्ड टोमोग्राफी (एचआरसीटी) के 2 हजार रुपए ही ले सकेंगी। हर स्कैनिंग सेंटर को हर हफ्ते मरीजों की रिपोर्ट सिविल सर्जन को जमा करवानी होगी और उन मरीजों का डेटा भी अपने पास रखना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें