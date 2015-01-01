पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  1.32 Lakh Children Are Studying Online In Record, But There Is A Mess In Statistics, 42 Thousand Children Are Not Giving Tests

दावा - हकीकत:रिकॉर्ड में 1.32 लाख बच्चे ऑनलाइन पढ़ रहे, पर आंकड़ों में गड़बड़ी है, 42 हजार बच्चे नहीं दे रहे टेस्ट

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे में 100 फीसदी बच्चे कर रहे हैं पार्टिसिपेट
  • ये गरीबों की पढ़ाई है साहब! ...ऑनलाइन कैसे होगी?
  • माइग्रेट बच्चों का टीचर दे रहे पेपर, कई के पास स्मार्ट फोन ही नहीं
  • अंधेरे में ज्ञान का दीया... बच्चे बाेले- 4 दिन से बिजली नहीं फाेन बंद पड़ा तो कई बोले- फाेन अपडेट किया तो व्हाट्सएप उड़ गया

(पूजा सिंह)
इस सेशन में अप्रैल से सितंबर महीने तक पहली से बारहवीं क्लास तक के बच्चाें काे करवाए गए सिलेबस का मूल्यांकन करने के मकसद से शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से पंजाब अचीवमेंट सर्वे करवाया जा रहा है। पहली से पांचवीं क्लास तक के टेस्ट 17 नवंबर तक हुए जबकि छठी से दसवीं तक का 20 नवंबर तक चलेगा और ग्यारहवीं व बारहवीं का 24 नवंबर तक टेस्ट हाेगा। दरअसल इस सेशन में काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण बाइ-मंथली टेस्ट नहीं लिया जाएगा और टीचर्स की ओर से इसी के आधार पर बच्चाें का मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा।

विभाग की ओर से दावा किया जा रहा है कि इसमें सभी सरकारी स्कूलाें के 100 प्रतिशत बच्चे हिस्सा ले रहे हैं, लेकिन इसकी हकीकत ये है कि 13 प्रतिशत बच्चे लाॅकडाउन में माइग्रेट होकर अपने अपने गांव जा चुके हैं, जिनसे स्कूल वालाें का काेई कांटेक्ट नहीं हाे रहा। वहीं 19 फीसदी बच्चाें के मां बाप के पास या ताे सिंपल फाेन है या उनके पास फाेन ही नहीं है। इससे साफ जाहिर है कि ऑनलाइन टीचिंग केवल आंकड़ों का खेल बनकर रह गई है। माइग्रेट हो चुके स्टूडेंट्स का पेपर भी टीचर ही भर रहे हैं और बच्चों को सही उत्तर भी टीचर ही भेज रहे हैं, क्योंकि काफी बच्चों ऐसे हैं जो अपना नाम तक लिखना भूल चुके हैं। जिले में 917 प्राइमरी स्कूल है जिनमें 79 हजार स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं 152 सरकारी सीसे स्कूल व 122 हाई सेकेंडरी स्कूल में 53 हजार बच्चे पढ़ रहे हैं। टाेटल एक लाख 32 हजार बच्चाें में से करीब 32 फीसदी यानी कि करीब 42 हजार बच्चे सर्वे में हिस्सा नहीं ले रहे हैं।

दादी बाेलीं- राशन-वर्दी मिली पर स्कूल का काम नहीं आता, काेई उपाय कर दाे, बच्ची पढ़ जाएगी... इंदिरा कॉलाेनी में जाते हुए चाैथी क्लास की सिमरन मिली। वो दादी के साथ बाजार से आ रही थी। जब उनसे पूछा कि क्या उनके फाेन पर टेस्ट के लिए लिंक आता है ताे अपना फाेन दिखाने लगी कि बेटा इस पर ताे केवल मैडम जी का फाेन आता है- राशन ले जाओ, वर्दी ले जाओ। वह सब ताे मिल गया, लेकिन सारा साल बच्ची की पढ़ाई नहीं आई। काेई उपाय कर दाे।

दाेस्त की काॅपी से काम कर लेता था, पर टेस्ट नहीं दिया, इंटरनेट के लिए नहीं हैं पैसे

मकसूदां में नौवीं क्लास का राेबिन बताता है - पिता माेची का काम करते हैं। घर में स्मार्टफोन नहीं है। स्कूल की ओर से कहा गया था कि अपने दाेस्त के फाेन से काम कर लिया कराे। जब उसके फाेन पर काम आता है ताे मै उसकी काॅपी से कर लेता हूं, लेकिन टेस्ट नहीं दे रहे हैं। चूंकि उसने कई दिनाें से अपने फाेन में इंटरनेट पैक नहीं डलवाया। पैसे नहीं है।

हीरापुर में पहली क्लास में पढ़ने वाले अमित की माता ने बताया कि चार दिन से बिजली न हाेने की वजह से फाेन बंद पड़ा है। घर में एक ही स्मार्टफोन है। काैन सा लिंक आया, कुछ पता नहीं है। हालांकि काम ताे आ रहा था और बच्चों ने थाेड़ा बहुत किया भी है। छठी क्लास की आंचल व सातवीं क्लास की काजल की मम्मी ने बताया कि टेस्ट का काेई लिंक नहीं आया। चाैथी क्लास के लक्ष्मण का कहना था कि फाेन अपडेट किया था, व्हाट्सएप उड़ गया। पता नहीं लिंक आ रहा है या नहीं।

बड्डी ग्रुप में भी दिक्कतें... शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से जिन के बच्चों के पास फोन नहीं हैं उनके लिए बच्चों के बड्डी ग्रुप बनाए गए हैं ताकि वे अपने क्लासमेट्स से मिलकर काम करें। हालांकि इसमें दिक्कत ये है कि कइयों के पास इंटनेट पैक डलवाने के पैसे नहीं होते तो, कइयों को पेरेंट्स फोन साथ ले जाते हैं और रात को वापस आते हैं। इस वजह से बच्चे पढ़ नहीं पाते।

टीचर्स डाेर-टू-डाेर जाकर बच्चाें का पेपर टेस्ट करवा रहे

डीईओ सीसे हरिंदरपाल ने कहा कि टीचर्स की ओर से बच्चाें काे प्रोत्साहित किया गया है कि सारे बच्चे इसमें हिस्सा लें। बच्चाें का रिस्पांस भी पूरा आ रहा है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से 48 घंटे के लिए लिंक ओपन रहता है। इसके तहत जिन बच्चाें के पास स्मार्ट फाेन नहीं हैं, वे बड्डी ग्रुप के जरिए अपने क्लासमेट के पास जाकर फाेन पर पेपर साॅल्व कर रहे हैं। टीचर्स की ओर से भी डाेर टू डाेर जाकर बच्चाें काे टेस्ट करवाया जा रहा है।

लॉकडाउन में गांव जा चुके बच्चाें से नहीं हो पा रहा संपर्क

एक सरकारी स्कूल के अध्यापक ने बताया कि विभाग लगातार दबाव बना रहा है कि बच्चाें की पार्टिसिपेशन 100 फीसदी हाेनी चाहिए। दिक्कत ये है कि लाॅकडाउन में स्कूल के 7 फीसदी स्टूडेंट्स अपने गांव चले गए। उनसे संपर्क नहीं हाे रहा जबकि उनका नाम अटेंडेंस रजिस्टर में दर्ज है। विभाग की ओर से उनका नाम काटने की हिदायत नहीं है। ऐसे में टीचर्स की ओर से खुद ही उनका टेस्ट फिल किया जा रहा है।

कई बच्चे नाम तक लिखना भूल गए... सरकारी प्राइमरी स्कूल के एक टीचर ने बताया ऑनलाइन टीचिंग केवल आंकड़ों का खेल बनकर रह गई है। बच्चाें के पास स्मार्टफोन ही नहीं है, वे काम कैसे करेंगे। मिड-डे मील के लिए जब हमने स्टूडेंट्स काे अपना नाम व साइन करने के लिए बुलाया ताे बच्चे अपना नाम भी गलत लिख रहे थे। कई जगह ताे टीचर्स सही उत्तर का स्क्रीन शाॅट लेकर बच्चाें काे भेज रहे हैं ताकि वे अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर सकें।

