गणतंत्र दिवस:145 हस्तियों को किया जाएगा सम्मानित, इनमें कोरोना वॉरियर्स, पर्यावरण संरक्षण और शिक्षा क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले शामिल

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम में राज्य स्तरीय समारोह आज

श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह स्टेडियम गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में जिला प्रशासन 145 हस्तियों को सम्मानित करने जा रहा है। इस जिला स्तरीय समारोह में सामाजिक सुरक्षा महिला व बाल विकास मंत्री पंजाब अरुणा चौधरी की तरफ से तिरंगा फहराया जाएगा। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से कोरोना वायरस के दौरान शहर वासियों को सुरक्षित करने वाले योद्धाओं को सम्मानित करना है। इसके अलावा वातावरण संरक्षण, शिक्षा और दूसरे क्षेत्रों में देश की खातिर सराहनीय काम करने वाले लोग शामिल हैं।

सेहत सेवाओं से जुड़े 53 और पुलिस विभाग से 16 मुलाजिमों को मिलेगा सर्टिफिकेट- डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला पूर्व सिविल सर्जन, डॉ. तरसेम लाल, मेडिकल स्पेशलिस्ट, डॉ. सुरेंद्र कौर, पैथोलॉजिस्ट, डॉ. सुरेंद्र सिंह नांगल जिला सेहत अधिकारी, सुरजीत सिंह, मेडिकल ऑफिसर आदमपुर, डॉ. परमजीत सिंह, मनप्रीत कौर सुपरिंटेंडेंट, निशु कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर, डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह एसएमओ करतारपुर, डॉ. सुखप्रीत कौर सीएचओ, डॉ. प्रभजोत कौर, प्रकाश गिल, अमनप्रीत, डॉ. मुकेश प्रभाकर, डॉ. कुलदीप राय, अमिता अग्रवाल, अवतार चंद, शिव कुमार, डॉ. ज्योति, डॉ. अविनाश मंगोत्र, कुलदीप वर्मा, रमन कुमार, बलजीत कौर, डॉ. बलजिंदर सिंह, हरदेव सिंह, अमित, डॉ. सतिंदर कौर पैथोलॉजिस्ट, डॉ. पुनीत दलाल, अमरजीत कौर, बलविंदर सिंह, डॉ. सुनील कुमार, रिचर्ड ओहरी, डॉ. राजदीप सिंह, डॉ. रीमा गोगिया, डॉ. प्रीत इंदर सिंह डांग, डॉ. ऋतु, सुखजीत कौर स्टाफ नर्स, जसवीर कौर फार्मेसी ऑफिसर, डॉ. अलका मेडिकल ऑफिसर आदमपुर, डॉ. कीर्ति शर्मा, डॉ. अतिंदरपाल कौर शामिल हैं।

पंजाब पुलिस से इंस्पेक्टर राजविंदर कौर, एएसआई जोगिंदर सिंह, सुरेंद्र कुमार जूनियर सहायक, मुख्य सिपाही तीर्थ सिंह शामिल हैं। इसी तरह जिला कमांडर होमगार्ड ऑफिस से प्लाटून कमांडर कुलदीप सिंह शामिल हैं। सम्मानित होने वालों में जालंधर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट से एएसआई देविंदर पाल सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह, ईएसआई विजय कुमार शामिल हैं।

समाज सेवा के क्षेत्र से पार्षद अरुणा अरोड़ा, एंबुलेंस ड्राइवर मनजीत कौर, माय एफएम के आरजे गौरव मेनी, सूर्या एनक्लेव वेलफेयर सोसायटी के मेंबर और शहर में विभिन्न स्थानों पर पौधारोपण में हिस्सा लेने वाले रोशन लाल शर्मा, अपने स्कूल को गांव की पंचायत और लोगों की सहायता से आधुनिक इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर उपलब्ध करवाने वाली गांव मुलेवाल खेहरा सरकारी स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल हरजिंदर कौर, कोविड के दौरान समाज भलाई के कार्य करने वाले केएमवी कॉलेज के लेक्चरर संजीव कुमार भसीन, जिला स्पेशल एजुकेटर राजू चौधरी, समाज सेवक रघुबीर लाल, समाज सेवक संजीवन डडवाल, श्री राधा स्वामी डेरा के जोनल हेड सुनील

तलवार, सिविल डिफेंस के चीफ वॉर्डन प्रितपाल सिंह, उद्योग विभाग के सीनियर विकास ऑफिसर मनजीत लाली, उद्योग विभाग के संचालक प्रबंधक हरिपाल, नशे की रोकथाम के लिए एएसआई मंजीत सिंह, एटीएम लूटने की कोशिश नाकाम करने वाले एएसआई गुलजार मोहम्मद, स्नैचिंग गिरोह को पकड़ने वाले सिपाही अमनदीप सिंह, मनरेगा के अकाउंट्स मैनेजर सुमित शर्मा, मनरेगा के आईटी मैनेजर कृतिका ठाकुर, सिंचाई

विभाग के इंजीनियर देवेंद्र सिंह, डॉ. रोहित शर्मा रूरल मेडिकल ऑफिसर, राजेश शर्मा रूरल मेडिकल ऑफिसर, डॉ. विनीत दलाल रूरल मेडिकल ऑफिसर, गांव अलीपुर की सरपंच ऊषा रानी, मेयर जगदीश राज राजा के ऑफिस में सुपरिंटेंडेंट हरप्रीत वालिया, जितेंद्र कुमार सैनी सुपरवाइजर, एडवोकेट विक्रांत राणा सहित विभिन्न कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

