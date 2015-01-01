पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूबे में कोरोना:19 लोगों की मौत, एक दिन में 790 नए केस

जालंधर33 मिनट पहले
सूबे में कोरोना का कहर दिन ब दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को जहां 19 लोगों की संक्रमण से मौत हो गई वहीं 790 नए केस भी आए। कुल मृतकों की संख्या 4435, जबकि कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 1,40,638 के पार हो गया है। सूूबे में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 5709 हो गई है। पटियाला में सबसे ज्यादा पांच मौतें हुईं। सरकार के मुताबिक सूबे में अब तक कोरोना से 1,30,406 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को 388 मरीज ठीक हुए।

