बड़ी लापरवाही:श्रीमन अस्पताल में कोरोना से 2 की मौत, जालंधर वाले का शव फगवाड़ा भेजा, संस्कार भी हो गया

जालंधर35 मिनट पहले
  • बूटा मंडी वालों ने पीपीई किट खुलवा चेहरा देखा तो हुआ खुलासा
  • एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर बोले- गलती हुई, एमडी डॉ. वीपी शर्मा बोले- परिजनों ने शव देखा था

पठानकोट बाईपास चौक के करीब श्रीमन अस्पताल में शनिवार को कोरोना के मरीजों को लेकर बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को फगवाड़ा के रहने वाले जसपाल सिंह और शनिवार को बूटा मंडी के रहने वाले तरसेम लाल की मौत हुई थी। अस्पताल ने फगवाड़ा के परिवार को बूटा पिंड निवासी तरसेम लाल का शव थमा दिया, जिसका उन्होंने संस्कार कर दिया। वहीं बूटा पिंड का परिवार जब तरसेम लाल का शव लेने पहुंचा तो अस्पताल ने जसपाल सिंह का शव दे दिया।

बाद में शव की पहचान होते ही परिवार ने हंगामा कर दिया। अब बूटा पिंड का परिवार फगवाड़ा में संस्कार किए गए तरसेम लाल की अस्थियां चुनेगा। जबकि जसपाल सिंह के पारिवारिक सदस्य उनका संस्कार करेंगे। मौके पर डीसीपी बलकार सिंह पहुंचे तो दोनों पक्षों ने अस्पताल की लापरवाही के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की शिकायत दे दी। उधर, जिले में कोरोना के हालात की बात करें तो शनिवार को कोरोनावायरस के 172 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 16 बाहरी जिलों में रहने वाले हैं। वहीं 7 मरीजों ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। मृतकों में 6 की उम्र 65 से 84 साल के बीच है जबकि सातवें की उम्र 47 साल थी। सभी कुछ दिनों से उपचाराधीन थे।

बेटे मोहन ने बताया- जबरदस्ती बॉडी थमाई, चेहरा देखने की जिद्द की तब पता लगा बॉडी किसी और की थी

बूटा मंडी के रहने वाले मृतक तरसेम लाल के बेटे मोहन लाल ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें सुबह बताया कि पिता की मौत हो गई है। सुबह 9 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने में लगा दिए। सुबह ही पता लग गया था कि अस्पताल ने उनके पिता का पार्थिव शरीर किसी और को दे दिया है। जब उन्होंने अस्पताल पर दबाव बनाया तो 3 बजे पीपीई किट में पैक करके बॉडी दे दी गई।

पिता का चेहरा दिखाने के लिए कहा तो मना कर दिया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि मां को अंतिम दर्शन करवाने थे तो किट खुलवाई। तब क्लियर हो गया कि पिता का पार्थिव शरीर किसी और को दे दिया गया है। परिवार ने आरोप लगाया कि इलाज के दौरान पिता को देखने तक नहीं दिया गया। हर बात पर गलत व्यवहार किया गया। तीन दिन में अस्पताल ने दो लाख रुपए से ज्यादा रुपए ले लिए। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि डेडबॉडी देने के लिए अस्पताल प्रशासन ने 6 घंटे लगा दिए।

प्रभ बोला- संस्कार के 4 घंटे बाद फोन आया आपके पिता की बॉडी अस्पताल में पड़ी है
मृतक जसपाल सिंह के ब‌ेटे प्रभ ने बताया कि डॉक्टरों ने दो दिन पहले पिता को कोविड-19 की पुष्टि की। शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे फोन आया कि पिता की मौत हो गई है। शनिवार सुबह वे पिता का शरीर लेने आए तो अस्पताल ने प्राइवेट एंबुलेंस बुला रखी थी। बॉडी मोर्चरी से पैक करवाकर बिना दिखाए थमा दी। वे बॉडी फगवाड़ा ले गए और सेहत विभाग की निगरानी में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। चार घंटे बाद अस्पताल से फोन आया कि पिता की बॉडी तो अस्पताल में ही पड़ी है। आप जालंधर आ जाएं। इसके बाद दोनों परिवारों ने अस्पताल प्रशासन के खिलाफ रोष व्यक्त किया।

डॉ. शर्मा बोले- जांच करेंगे ताकि दोबारा ऐसा न हो
अस्पताल के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर ने गलती मानी और कहा कि डेडबॉडी पर नेम स्लिप लगानी चाहिए थी, जोकि नहीं लगाई। अस्पताल के एमडी डॉ. वीपी शर्मा का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं ताकि चूक दोबारा न हो। फगवाड़ा के मृतक के परिवार को बॉडी दिखाई गई थी।

