रोड सेफ्टी पर मीटिंग:21 ब्लैक स्पॅाट ठीक करने, ओवरलोड वाहनों और तंग बाजारों में पटाखा बिक्री पर कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहली बैठक में 30 मिनट लेट पहुंचे डीसी घनश्याम थोरी, बोले- पहली बार मिल रहा हूं, मुझे कुबूल कीजिए...मेंबर बोले- हर बार की तरह इस बार भी सिर्फ आश्वासन मिला
  • सिटी की खस्ताहाल सड़कें, वार्डों में जगह-जगह लगे कूड़े के ढेर और सफाई व्यवस्था जैसे मुद्दों पर एडीसी नहीं दे पाई सटीक जवाब

आखिरकार 8 महीने लंबे इंतजार के बाद वीरवार को रोड सेफ्टी कमेटी की मीटिंग हुई, इस मीटिंग का हश्र पहले हुई बैठकों के जैसा हुआ। मीटिंग शाम 4 बजे शुरू हुई और करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक चली। हालांकि मीटिंग से निगम कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा नदारद रहे और डीसी घनश्याम थोरी भी करीब 30 मिनट देरी से पहुंचे। मेंबरों का स्वागत करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि मैं पहली बार मिल रहा हूं, मुझे कुबूल करिए...।

इसके बाद उन्होंने मेंबरों को आश्वासन दिया कि वह शहर के सभी मुद्दों को हल करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ेंगे। इसके लिए वह लगातार पेंडिंग कार्यों की मानिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। ठंड के मौसम में हादसों को रोकने के लिए 21 ब्लैक स्पॉट्स पर तेजी से काम हो रहा है। इस दौरान पुलिस और ट्रांसपोर्ट विभाग को ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ मुहिम चलाने के साथ ही तंग बाजारों में हादसे रोकने के लिए पटाखों के बिक्री पर नकेल कसने के आदेश दिए गए।

वहीं सिटी की खस्ताहाल सड़कें, वार्डों में जगह-जगह लगे कूड़े के ढेर और सफाई व्यवस्था जैसे मुद्दों पर कमेटी के सीनियर मेंबर सुरिंदर सैनी और डॉ. रमेश कंबोज ने नगर निगम की एडिशनल कमिशनर शायरी मल्होत्रा से कई सवाल किए गए। इस पर वे कोई ठोस जवाब नहीं दे सकीं, जिस पर मेंबरों ने गहरी नाराजगी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने कहा कि शहरवासियों को राहत देने वाले किसी भी मुद्दे पर काम नहीं हो रहा है।

इस पर जिला प्रशासन को ध्यान देने की अधिक जरूरत है। डीसी आने से पहले मीटिंग को एडीसी जसबीर सिंह के द्वारा संचालित किया गया। मीटिंग में सेफ स्कीम वाहन पालिसी लागू करना, शराब पीकर गाड़ी चलाना, अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाना, सुचारू यातायात सुनिश्चित करना, सड़कों की मरम्मत, पुलिस अधिकारियों को जरूरी उपकरण मुहैया करवाना, शहर अौर हाइवे के ब्लैक स्पॉट खत्म करना, सिविल अस्पताल में एम्बुलेंस का सुगम प्रवेश सुनिश्चित करने जैसे कई अहम मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई। इस मौके पर आरटीए बरजिंदर सिंह, एसडीएम राहुल सिंधू, गौतम जैन, डॉ. विनीत कुमार, डॉ. संजीव शर्मा, एडिशनल कमिशनर शायरी मल्होत्रा प्रमुख रूप से मौजूद रहे।

अंडरएज ड्राइविंग के खिलाफ डीसी थोरी ने दिए कार्रवाई करने के आदेश

डीसी ने मीटिंग की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते सिटी से संबंधित जो भी विकास से संबंधित कार्य रुके हुए थे, उनमें तेजी लाई जा रही है। डीसी ने शिक्षा विभाग को कोरोना वायरस महामारी के बीच बच्चों के लिए ऑनलाइन ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन का प्रबंध करने का निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बच्चों व अभिभावकों को अंडरएज ड्राइविंग के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए रूटीन की ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं के साथ-साथ ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन का भी इंतजाम किया जाए। उन्होंने अंडरएज ड्राइविंग पर जागरूकता और कार्रवाई मुहिम शुरू करने के लिए कहा है ताकि इस मामले पर कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जा सके।

जेबरा क्रॉसिंग, पैदल चलने वालों की व्यवस्था पर जोर दिया जाए...
कोरोना काल को देखते हुए कमेटी के सीनियर मेंबर सुरिंदर सैनी और डॉ. रमेश कंबोज की तरफ से किए गए सवालों के जवाब में डीसी ने पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट को तंग बाजारों में पटाखों की बिक्री और ओवरलोड वाहनों पर कार्रवाई के आदेश जारी किए। डीसी ने शहर के सभी प्रमुख चौराहों पर जेबरा क्रॉसिंग की व्यवस्था और पैदल चलने वालों के लिए व्यवस्था पर भी जोर दिया। निगम अधिकारियों ने मौके पर बताया कि 28 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से नई सड़कें बनाने का काम चल रहा है, जोकि निर्धारित समय में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

