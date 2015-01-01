पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:गुरु अमरदास नगर में दिवाली की रात पूजा के बाद 21 वर्षीय युवक ने लगाया फंदा, मौत

जालंधर2 दिन पहले
गुरु अमरदास नगर के सवा दो मरला एरिया में दिवाली की रात पूजन के बाद 21 साल के दीपक ने घर में फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली।

पुलिस ने पिता राम निवास के बयान पर सीआरपीसी की धारा-174 के तहत कार्रवाई की है। दीपक परिवार में सबसे बड़ा था। उसका एक छोटा भाई और छोटी बहन है। थाना-1 के एसएचओ राजेश कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि रविवार सुबह सूचना मिली की उक्त एरिया में किसी व्यक्ति ने आत्महत्या कर ली है।

एएसआई नरिंदर कुमार अपनी टीम के साथ जांच करने पहुंचे। एसएचओ ने बताया कि दीपक ने अपने कमरे मे फंदा लगाया था। पिता राम निवास ने कहा कि बेटा कपड़े की दुकान पर काम करता था।

दिवाली के रात वह काम से फ्री होकर गिफ्ट लेकर घर लौटा था। जब घर लौटा तो खुश था। परिवार के साथ बैठकर दिवाली पूजा की और घर में दीये जलाए। रात को परिवार के साथ खाना खाया और फिर कमरे में चला गया। सुबह उसने काम पर जाना था।

बहन उसे उठाने गई। बार-बार खटखटाने पर दरवाजा नहीं खुला तो बहन ने दरवाजे की साइड से देखा तो दीपक फंदे से लटका हुआ था। एसएचओ राजेश कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि मौके से सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला है। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में भेज दिया है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंपा जाएगा।

