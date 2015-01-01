पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें:जालंधर से बुकिंग, बोर्डिंग अंबाला, दिवाली व छठ पूजा के लिए 15 दिन में सिटी स्टेशन से बुक हुईं 2320 टिकटें

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में ट्रेनें पूर्ण तौर पर बंद, अंबाला से ही पकड़नी पड़ रहीं
  • त्योहारी सीजन को लेकर बुकिंग बढ़ी, सिटी स्टेशन को 23 लाख रुपए कमाई
  • ऑनलाइन बुकिंग महज 5% हुई, स्टेशन खाली होने के कारण यात्रियों ने रिजर्वेशन काउंटर से ही करवाई बुकिंग

किसान आंदोलन के चलते पंजाब में ट्रेनें पूर्ण तौर पर बंद हैं। इसके बावजूद दिवाली और छठ पूजा को लेकर 2320 यात्रियों ने 15 दिन में सिटी स्टेशन से अपने गांव जाने के लिए टिकटें बुक करवाई हैं। ट्रेनें बंद होने के बावजूद इससे रेलवे को करीब 23 लाख रुपए कमाई हुई है। लोग जालंधर सिटी स्टेशन से बुकिंग करवा कर अंबाला से बोर्डिंग करवा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन बुकिंग करवाने वाले ट्रेवल एजेंटों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इस सीजन में उनकी काफी कमाई होती है लेकिन ट्रेनें रद्द होने के कारण ऑनलाइन बुकिंग महज 5 फीसदी हुई है। स्टेशन खाली होने के कारण यात्रियों ने बुकिंग रिजर्वेशन काउंटर से ही करवाई है। वहीं, रेलवे अधिकारियों का कहना है कि रिजर्वेशन काउंटर यात्रियों के लिए खुला रहता है। अंबाला से सभी ट्रेनें दीवाली और छठ पूजा को लेकर फुल चल रही हैं। लेकिन जालंधर से 5 प्रतिशत सीटें खाली होती हैं। इस कारण यात्री जालंधर या अमृतसर से बुकिंग करवाते हैं।

ज्यादा पैसे खर्च कर जालंधर-अमृतसर से बुक करा रहे टिकट
यात्रियों का कहना है कि अतिरिक्त पैसे खर्च करके अमृतसर व जालंधर से टिकट इसलिए बुक करवा रहे हैं ताकि लंबे सफर के दौरान सीट मिल सके। फिलहाल स्पेशल ट्रेनें चल रही हैं। रिजर्वेशन होने के बाद ही सीट मिलती है। छठ पूजा को लेकर ट्रेनें इस समय फुल हैं। अधिक पैसे खर्च करके सीट मिल जाए तो पैसे चुभते नहीं है। शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई ट्रेनें केवल अंबाला तक आ रही हैं और कुछ ट्रेनें दिल्ली तक ही आ रही हैं।

रोज 100 से ज्यादा टिकटें बुक हो रहीं...रेलवे अधिकारियों का कहना है कि यूपी और बिहार जाने वाले यात्री हर रोज टिकट बुकिंग करवाने के लिए आ रहे हैं। उन्हें मालूम है कि ट्रेनें बंद हैं लेकिन दूसरी जगह से ट्रेनें पकड़ने और सीट हासिल करने के लिए जालंधर से बुकिंग करवा रहे हैं। 100 से 150 के करीब यात्री बुकिंग करवा रहे हैं। जालंधर से ट्रेनें न चलने की सूरत में वे अंबाला जाकर सीट ले लेते हैं। पिछले करीब 15 दिनों से 5 से 10 फीसदी तक सीटें खाली मिल जाती थीं लेकिन दो-तीन दिन से यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़नी शुरू हो गई है और अब दोबारा से वेटिंग शुरू हो गई है।

शार्ट टर्मिनेट ट्रेनें केवल अंबाला तक ही आ रहीं

  • मुंबई सेंट्रल से अमृतसर तक गोल्डन टेंपल स्पेशल (02903 और 02904) अंबाला तक आ रही व वहीं से वापस जा रही है।
  • पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस बांद्रा टर्मिनस अमृतसर (02925 और 02926) अंबाला तक आ रही है और वहीं से वापस जा रही है।
  • नांदेड़ एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर (02715 और 02716) दिल्ली तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई है और वहीं से वापस जा रही है।
  • धनबाद फिरोजपुर एक्सप्रेस (03307 और 03308) अंबाला तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई और अंबाला से ही वापस जा रही है।
  • सरयू यमुना एक्सप्रेस जयनगर से अमृतसर (04649) अंबाला तक आ रही है और शहीद स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस (04674) अंबाला से ही वापस जा रही है।
  • न्यू दिल्ली ऊना हिमाचल एक्सप्रेस (02057 और 02058) अंबाला तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट व वहीं से वापस जा रही है।
  • वाराणसी जम्मू तवी पूजा स्पेशल (02237 और 02238) सहारनपुर तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई हैं और सहारनपुर से ही वापस जा रही है।
  • बांद्रा टर्मिनस अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस (09025 और 09026) अंबाला तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई हैं और वहीं से वापस जा रही है।
  • अमृतसर न्यू जलपाई गुड़ी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (04654) सहारनपुर तक शार्ट टर्मिनेट की गई है।
  • कोलकाता-अमृतसर स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस (02357) अंबाला तक शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट की गई है और 02358 अंबाला से ही वापस जा रही है।

पूर्ण तौर पर रद्द ट्रेनें
जबलपुर-कटरा एक्सप्रेस (01449), कटरा-जबलपुर (01450), दिबड़ूगढ़-अमृतसर (05211), अमृतसर-दिबडूगढ़ (05212), जम्मू तवी-अजमेर (02422), अजमेर-जम्मू तवी(02421), हावड़ा-जम्मू तवी एक्सप्रेस (02331) जम्मू तवी-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस (02332)

