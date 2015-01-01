पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा:27 नगर कौंसिलों और पंचायतें 30 मार्च तक एलईडी से जगमग होंगी,सर्किट हाउस में काउंसिल व पंचायतों के कामकाज की समीक्षा

जालंधर25 मिनट पहले
स्थानीय निकाय के तहत सभी 27 नगर कौंसिल व पंचायतों की स्ट्रीट लाइटों को एलईडी लाइटों में बदलने का काम 30 मार्च तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है, जबकि 4 नगर काउंसिलों में एलईडी लगाने का काम पूरा हो चुका है। वहीं आवारा कुत्तों की नसबंदी करने का प्रोजेक्ट भी सिर्फ जालंधर रीजन में ही चल रहा है, जिसके तहत 16 शहरों में 5902 आवारा कुत्तों की नसबंदी करके यह काम खत्म किया जा चुका है। सिर्फ नकोदर और अलावलपुर में काम चल रहा है। वहीं अभी तक स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के लिए आवेदन नहीं कर पाए लोगों के लिए 3 दिन का और समय दिया गया है।

स्थानीय निकाय विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर दरबार सिंह की अगुआई में मंगलवार को स्थानीय सर्किट हाउस में जालंधर क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले 4 जिलों की नगर काउंसिलों की एक बैठक हुई, जिसमें विकास कार्यों के चल रहे प्रोजेक्टों की जमीनी हकीकत जानी गई। प्रदेश सरकार की तरफ से शहरों के चौतरफा विकास के लिए चलाए जा रहे प्रोजेक्टों का जायजा लिया गया और विकास कार्यों की प्रगति की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने बताया कि नगर कौंसिल व पंचायतों की स्ट्रीट लाइटों को एलईडी लाइटों के प्रोजेक्ट का कार्य जल्द पूरा करने के लिए निर्देश दिए।

अर्जियां ऑनलाइन की जा रहीं ...रेहड़ी संचालकों को सस्ता कर्ज मुहैया करवाने के लिए शुरू किए गए प्रोजेक्ट की समीक्षा करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की तरफ से चलाएगी इस योजना के तहत बड़ी तादाद में स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स को लाभ देने की लिए कदम उठाए गए हैं और उनकी अर्जियां ऑनलाइन ली जा रही हैं। जिन शहरों में अर्जियां ऑनलाइन नहीं हुई उन्हें 3 दिन का समय दिया गया ताकि वह भी स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स के आवेदन कर सकें। उन्होंने बताया कि स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत रीजन में आने वाले 30 शहरों को खुले में शौच मुक्त घोषित कर दिया गया है और बाकी शहरों में भी इस मुहिम के तहत काम चल रहा है।

