कोविड-19:11 दिन में 34 मौत, सिविल में 7, निजी अस्पतालों में 25 ने तोड़ा दम, परिजन बोले- पता नहीं चलता इलाज क्या हो रहा

जालंधर16 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को सिविल अस्पताल के फ्लू कॉर्नर में 100 से अधिक लोग टेस्ट करवाने पहुंचे लेकिन एक घंटे तक कोरोना रिपोर्ट बताने वाला कोई कर्मी सीट पर नहीं पहुंचा।

जिले में दिसंबर के 11 दिनों में कोरोना के 34 मरीजों की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इनमें 7 ने सिविल तो 25 ने प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दम तोड़ा। इसके अलावा दो मरीजों की मौत घर पर ही हो गई। इस बारे डाॅक्टरों का कहना है कि मरीज देरी से अस्पताल पहुंच रहे, जिस कारण रिकवरी कम रही और जान बचाना मुश्किल हो गया। इसके अलावा 65 साल से अधिक उम्र के जो मरीज अस्पताल में दाखिल हो रहे हैं, वे गंभीर अवस्था में अस्पताल में आ रहे हैं। इसी कारण मौतों का ग्राफ बढ़ता जा रहा है। कोरोना का पहला संक्रमित मरीज 21 मार्च को आया था। मई और जून में इलाज के दौरान मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ था। हालांकि उस समय भी सरकारी के मुकाबले प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ज्यादा मरीजों की मौत प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में ज्यादा हो रही थी।

मृतकों के रिश्तेदारों ने कहा- डॉक्टर सिर्फ पैसे जमा करवाने को कहते हैं, बाकी जानकारी नहीं देते

जिले में कोरोना के ज्यादा मरीजों का इलाज सिविल की बजाय प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में चल रहा है और यहां मौत की दर काफी ज्यादा है। मौतों के बारे सरकारी और प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि मरीज संक्रमित होने के बाद अस्पताल में देरी से पहुंच रहा है। वहीं वह घर में सेल्फ मेडिकेशन ले रहा है। वहीं मृतकों के परिजनों का कहना है कि डॉक्टर सिर्फ पैसे जमा करवाने को कहते हैं, इलाज क्या हो रहा, इस बारे कुछ नहीं बताते। बस्ती बावा खेल के नीरज का कहना है कि उसके फूफा फुटबाल चौक स्थित अस्पताल में 5 दिन दाखिल रहने के बाद दम तोड़ गए।

जब वे अस्पताल में उन्हें लेकर गए तो अस्पताल में उनका कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट हुआ। फिर संक्रमित आने पर हमें डॉक्टरों ने 4 दिन तक नहीं बताया कि क्या इलाज कर रहे हैं। डाॅक्टर बताएं तो सही कि चल क्या रहा है? वहीं भोगपुर के रहने गुरदीप सिंह का कहना है उन्होंने अपने पिता को बाईपास स्थित अस्पताल में दाखिल करवाया इलाज के दौरान कुल 2 लाख का खर्च आया और पिता ने 8वें दम तोड़ दिया।

शुक्रवार को 112 नए मामले और 4 मरीजों की मौत
सेहत विभाग की वीरवार को जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिले में कोरोनावायरस के 112 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। जबकि इलाज के दौरान 4 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा है। वहीं मरने वाले 4 मरीजों में से 3 मरीजों का इलाज शहर के प्राइवेट और एक मरीज का लुधियाना के अस्पताल किया जा रहा था। विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मरने वाले मरीजों में चारों पुरुष हैं, जो अस्पतालों में 2,11,13 और 18 दिनों से अस्पतालों में दाखिल थे। शुक्रवार तक जिले में कोरोनावायरस के कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 18909 पर पहुंच गई है। अब तक 415242 लोगों के कोरोनावायरस के टेस्ट हो चुके हैं, जिनमें से 376247 लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ चुकी है। शुक्रवार तक जिले में कोरोनावायरस के कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 879 हो गई है।

