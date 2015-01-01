पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:एडवोकेट अमनदीप हत्याकांड के मामले में विशाल निहंग और उसके साले समेत 4 गिरफ्तार

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • एक आरोपी नाबालिग, विवाद से जुड़े निहंग का ससुर परमजीत सिंह फरार

संगत सिंह नगर में एडवोकेट अमनदीप सिंह की हत्या करने वाले मुख्यारोपी विशाल सिंह उर्फ निहंग, उसके साले तरनप्रीत सिंह उर्फ नाइटी, समेत 4 आरोपी पकड़े हैं। इनमें एक आरोपी नाबालिग है। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर विशाल, तरनप्रीत और जीवन सिंह को तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। केस में गुरुद्वारे की प्रधानगी के विवाद से जुड़े विशाल के ससुर परमजीत सिंह और तरुण की तलाश में रेड की गई, मगर उनका कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। अमनदीप का शव पोस्टमार्टम के बाद फैमिली को सौंप दिया गया।

पोस्टमार्टम में यह बात सामने आई है कि ब्रेन को खून पहुंचाने वाली नस कट जाने के कारण अमनदीप की कुछ देर में ही जान चली गई थी।एसीपी हरसिमरत सिंह ने बताया कि एसएचओ सुखबीर सिंह को सूचना मिली थी कि फरार आरोपी शहीद बाबू लाभ सिंह नगर में देखे गए हैं। पुलिस ने रेड करके विशाल समेत 4 आरोपी पकड़ लिए। आरोपियों ने माना कि गुस्से में उन्होंने अमनदीप की हत्या की है। संगत सिंह नगर के रहने

वाले स्वर्ण सिंह ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में कहा कि वे एडवोकेट राजीव गर्ग के मुंशी हैं। उनका बेटा एडवोकेट था। वीरवार रात परमजीत सिंह ने साजिश के तहत गुरुद्वारा साहिब के कमरे के ताले तोड़ दिए थे। उनका बेटा दोस्त अजय संग मौके पर गया और वे उनके पीछा गए थे। उनके सामने ही परमजीत के दामाद विशाल ने उसके बेटे पर साथियों के साथ मिलकर हमला कर दिया।

