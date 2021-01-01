पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैशियर को बना लिया था बंधक:4 नकाबपोश गैस एजेंसी से 3 मिनट में वर्कर को पीटकर व कैशियर को बंधक बनाकर रुपये 55000 लूटकर फरार

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई लूट की वारदात। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई लूट की वारदात।
  • दो बाइकों पर आए थे आरोपी, दो नकाबपोश एजेंसी के अंदर घुसे और दो बाहर खड़े रेकी कर रहे थे

थाना भोगपुर की चौकी काला बकरा के एरिया में पड़ती प्रीतम गैस एजेंसी से दो बाइकों पर आए 4 नकाबपोश युवकों ने हथियारों के बल पर लूट कर को अंजाम दिया। आरोपी गैस एजेंसी के कैशियर से करीब 55000 रुपए लेकर फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने गैस एजेंसी में काम करने वाले कैशियर के बयानों पर लूट का पर्चा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। प्रीतम गैस एजेंसी के मालिक गुलबहार सिंह ने कहा कि सुबह करीब 10 बजे एजेंसी में कैशियर कुलजीत सिंह और उसका सहयोगी मौजूद थे। इतने में गैस एजेंसी के अंदर दो नकाबपोश आ धमके और आते ही आरोपियों ने कैशियर के साथ बैठे हेल्पर जग्गा पर तेजधार हथियार से हमला कर

दिया और कैशियर से कहा कि एजेंसी में जितना कैश पड़ा है वह ले आए। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने उसे बंधक बना लिया। आरोपी वहां से करीब 55000 रुपए कैश लेकर फरार हो गए। घटना के तुरंत बाद मामले की सूचना थाना भोगपुर की पुलिस को दी गई। जहां जांच के लिए थाना भोगपुर के एसएचओ सहित अन्य कई अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुलिस ने कैशियर के बयानों पर पर्चा दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने

जब मौके पर पहुंचकर क्राइम सीन की जांच शुरू की और एजेंसी में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले, तो पता चला कि दो आरोपी ही अंदर घुसकर लूट के लिए गए थे। वहीं बाकी के दो आरोपी बाहर खड़े थे। आरोपियों ने सारे घटनाक्रम 3 मिनट में खत्म किया। अब पुलिस आरोपियों की पहचान में जुटी है और आसपास के भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाल रही है।

इधर... एक्टिवा सवार से लूट की कोशिश मुकाबला करने पर भाग निकले लुटेरे

अलावलपुर| अलावलपुर-किशनगढ़ सड़क पर रोज लूट की वारदातें हो रही हैं। मगर पुलिस कुछ नहीं कर रही है। गांव धोगड़ी के रहने वाले मनमोहन सिंह गोल्डी ने बताया कि रविवार देर रात करीब 10:30 बजे वो एक्टिवा पर लौट रहा था। सिकंदरपुर से थोड़ा आगे पहुंचा तो 2 बाइक सवार लुटेरों ने लुटेरों ने धक्का मार दिया। एक लुटेरे ने रॉड से हमला कर दिया। मनमोहन ने उसने बिना घबराए मफलर से मुंह ढके हुए एक लुटेरे को पकड़ लिया। उसके चेहरे से मफरल हटा दिया तो दूसरे ने साथी को छुड़ाने के लिए रॉड से हाथ पर वार किया। इसके बाद लुटेरे भाग निकले। वहीं अलावलपुर में 4 दिन में ये दूसरी लूट की घटना है। इससे पहले बीती शुक्रवार रात को अलावलपुर-किशनगढ़ सड़क पर जालंधर से डूयूटी से घर लौट रहे बाइक सवार 3 लुटेरों ने लूट लिया था। उधर, पुलिस चौकी अलावलपुर के इंचार्ज एएसआई परमजीत सिंह ने कहा कि घटना उनके ध्यान में नहीं है और न किसी ने शिकायत दी है। वैसे 2 पेट्रोलिंग पार्टियों का गठन कर रात्रि गश्त शुरू करवाई है।

