प्रोग्राम:कैंट में 160 करोड़ के 4 प्रोजेक्टों का उद्घाटन आज, मुख्यमंत्री के विशेष प्रमुख सचिव सुरेश कुमार और निकाय विभाग के सचिव एके सिन्हा करेंगे शिरकत

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • अर्बन एस्टेट से प्रतापपुरा तक 10 किमी लंबी बनेगी 66 फुटी रोड

सीएम द्वारा सिटी के लिए करीब 700 करोड़ की लागत वाले 3 प्रोजेक्टों का उद्घाटन करने के बाद अब मंगलवार को कैंट हलके में 160 करोड़ की लागत से 4 प्रोजेक्टों का उद्घाटन किया जाएगा। इसमें निगम दायरे में शामिल किए गए कैंट हलके के 11 गांवों में अमरुत योजना के तहत सीवरेज का काम होगा। जबकि अर्बन एस्टेट से प्रतापपुरा तक गंदे नाले को कवर करने का काम भी शामिल है।

इसके आसपास ग्रीन बेल्ट भी डेवलप की जाएगी। पूरा कार्यक्रम हलके के लोगों को समर्पित रखा गया है, लेकिन उससे पहले स्थानीय रिसॉर्ट में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में विशेष रूप से सीएम के विशेष प्रमुख सचिव सुरेश कुमार और निकाय विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव एके सिन्हा शामिल होंगे। इसमें कांग्रेस के सांसद और समूह एमएलए के साथ ही निगम दायरे में शामिल किए गए कैंट हलके के 11 गांव के लोगों की भी मौजूदगी होगी।

आम लोगों को समर्पित किया जाए उद्घाटन : निगम कमिश्नर

कैंट हलके के एमएलए परगट सिंह ने बताया कि दोपहर 12:30 बजे उद्घाटन से पहले 66 फुटी रोड स्थित रिसॉर्ट में पब्लिक मीटिंग होगी। उसके बाद प्रोजेक्ट लोगों को समर्पित किया जाएगा। उधर, निगम कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रोजेक्ट का उद््घाटन किसी सियासी नाम की बजाय आम लोगों को समर्पित होगा, इसलिए उस पर किसी का नाम नहीं लिखा गया है। दूसरी ओर सोमवार शाम को डीसीपी बलकार सिंह ने पूरे कार्यक्रम स्थल और उद््घाटन वाली जगह का दौरा कर सुरक्षा और ट्रैफिक की व्यवस्था का जायजा लिया, जबकि निगम टीम दिन भर सफाई और पैचवर्क करने में लगी रही।

किस प्रोजेक्ट की कितनी लागत

1. निगम दायरे में शामिल 11 गांवों में 100.66 किलोमीटर लंबी सीवर लाइन : 67 करोड़ 2. अर्बन एस्टेट से जमशेर डेयरी तक 10.52 किलोमीटर गंदे नाले को कवर करने का काम : 67 करोड़ 3. अर्बन एस्टेट से प्रतापपुरा तक 66 फुटी रोड का निर्माण : 24.18 करोड़ 4. अलीपुर से खांबड़ा तक होने वाला सड़क निर्माण : 2.13 करोड़

