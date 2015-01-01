पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुरी ख़बर:फेस्टिवल सीजन में 40% रजिस्ट्री स्लॉट खाली रोजाना 4 करोड़ से ज्यादा राजस्व का नुकसान

जालंधर34 मिनट पहले
  • बंद में रजिस्ट्री नहीं करा पाने वालों को राहत नहीं, फिर लेनी होगी अपॉइंटमेंट

फेस्टिवल सीजन में शहरवासियों पर कोरोना का व्यापक असर देखने काे मिल रहा है। प्रॉपर्टी की रजिस्ट्री कराने में पहली बार दिवाली के मौके पर इतनी कमी देखी गई है। हर दिन ऑनलाइन 35-40% स्लॉट खाली जा रहे हैं। सरकार को प्रतिदिन 4 से 5 करोड़ के राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। सब रजिस्ट्रार-1 और 2 में हरदिन 150 रजिस्ट्रियां होती हैं। वहीं 5 नवंबर को हुए बंद के दौरान रजिस्ट्री नहीं करा पाने वालों को कोई राहत नहीं मिली है। 95 लोगों को दो ऑनलाइन अपॉइंटमेंट लेनी पड़ेगा, इसके लिए प्रत्येक को दोबारा 500-500 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे। सब रजिस्ट्रार-1 में 75 और इतनी ही रजिस्ट्रियां 2 में होती हैं। त्योहारी सीजन होने के बाद भी इस समय प्रापर्टी की रजिस्ट्रियों में कमी आई हैं।

सब रजिस्ट्रार-1 मनिंदर सिंह का कहना है कि अमूमन इस दौरान रजिस्ट्री के स्लॉट खाली नहीं होते हैं। इस साल कभी-कभी 30 फीसदी से अधिक स्लॉट खाली जा रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि कोरोना के चलते लोगों के पास रुपए की कमी हो गई है। जिनके पास पैसा बचा है, वे त्योहारी सीजन में खर्च कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कुछ ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो अपॉइंटमेंट लेकर रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए नहीं आते हैं। इसके पीछे किसानों का चल रहा आंदोलन बताया जा रहा है। रजिस्ट्री कार्यालय से जुड़े कर्मचारियों का कहना है कि ज्यादातर लोगों ने पहले से ही अपॉइंटमेंट की डेट रखी है। अब किसानों का आंदोलन शुरू हो जाने से लोग रजिस्ट्री कराने भी नहीं आ पा रहे हैं।

इस बारे डीआरओ जश्नजीत का कहना है कि पिछले साल की अपेक्षा इस बार रजिस्ट्री होने में कमी आई है। इसकी वजह कोरोना में कामकाज ठप होना ही कहा जा सकता है। सरकार को रजिस्ट्री अपॉइंटमेंट शुल्क 500 सहित रजिस्ट्री फीस मिलाकर कुल 1500 रुपए होते हैं। ऐसे में 5 जून को बंद होने के चलते लोग रजिस्ट्री कराने नहीं जा सके। अब इन लोगों को दोबारा अपाॅइंटमेंट लेनी होगी। सरकार की ओर से रीअपॉइंटमेंट का कोई मौका नहीं दिया गया है। इससे लोगों में नाराजगी है कि आखिर उनका इसमें क्या कसूर है।

