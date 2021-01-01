पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालंधर में दर्दनाक:40 साल के अविवाहित व्यक्ति ने खुद को जिंदा जलाया, हालत नाजुक

जालंधर
शनिवार सुबह खुद को आग लगाने से गंभीर रूप से झुलसे व्यक्ति को अस्पताल ले जाते लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • कुछ दिन पहले ही नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र से घर लौटा था पीड़ित, बयान के इंतजार में पुलिस

भार्गव कैंप में एक 40 साल के अविवाहित व्यक्ति ने घर में खुद को आग लगा ली। जिससे वह करीब 95 फीसद झुलस गया। पता चलते ही घर के लोगों ने उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचाया। वहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस उसके बयान दर्ज नहीं कर सकी है। खुद को जिंदा जलाने के कारण को लेकर परिवार के लोगों को भी कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा। पुलिस का कहना है कि कुछ दिन पहले ही यह व्यक्ति नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र से वापस लौटा था।

मां दूध लेकर घर लौटी तो कमरे से निकल रहा था धुआं

गंभीर रूप से झुलसे भार्गव कैंप के राजेश कुमार के भतीजे ललित ने बताया कि हम सब ज्वाइंट फैमिली में ही रहते हैं। शनिवार की सुबह रोजाना की तरह चाचा की मां विमला पौने 6 बजे दूध लेने के लिए घर से कुछ दूरी पर गई थी। थोड़ी देर बाद वह घर लौटी तो राजेश के कमरे से धुआं निकल रहा था। उन्हें समझ नहीं आया और उन्होंने दरवाजा खोलकर अंदर जाने की कोशिश की लेकिन कमरे को अंदर से कुंडी लगी हुई थी।

मां ने चिल्लाकर इकट्‌ठा किए मोहल्ले के लोग, फिर दरवाजा तोड़ निकाला गया बाहर

किसी अनहोनी की आशंका से वह जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी।। यह देख मोहल्ले के लोग इकट्‌ठा हो गए। जिसके बाद कमरे का दरवाजा तोड़ा गया तो अंदर राजेश आग में झुलस रहा था। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने तुरंत आग को बुझाया और एंबुलेंस बुलाई। सिविल अस्पताल के डॉक्टर सुखविंदर ने बताया कि बताया कि राजेश का शरीर करीब 95 प्रतिशत तक जला हुआ है। उसका इलाज किया जा रहा है लेकिन हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है।

पुलिस बोली, कुछ दिन पहले ही नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र से लौटा था

थाना भार्गव कैंप के SHO भगवंत सिंह भुल्लर ने बताया कि राजेश पिछले काफी समय से नशा करता था। जिसके चलते परिवार के लोगों ने उसका इलाज भी कराया। करीब 45 दिन तक वह नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र में भर्ती रहा। दस दिन पहले ही वह लुधियाना के नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र से घर वापस लौटा था। उन्होंने कहा कि राजेश ने खुद को आग क्यों लगाई, यह अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। राजेश के बयान दर्ज होने के बाद ही कुछ स्पष्ट हो पाएगा। उसने आग किस चीज से लगाई, यह भी अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सका है।

