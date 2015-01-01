पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:5 कांग्रेसी पार्षद बोले- गुरु अमरदास चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण में इस्तेमाल हो रहा घटिया मटीरियल

जालंधर24 मिनट पहले
जांच करते पार्षद पवन कुमार, गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ, मनमोहन सिंह राजू, नीरजा जैन और अन्य।
  • कहा- सैंपल की रिपोर्ट कराएंगे, सीईओ से करेंगे कार्रवाई की मांग

स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत 21 करोड़ की लागत से सिटी के 11 चौक के सौंदर्यीकरण के फेल हो चुके प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर एक बार फिर कांग्रेस के ही पार्षदों ने सवाल उठाए हैं। एक साथ 5 पार्षदों ने गुरु अमरदास चौक पर सड़क किनारे फुटपाथ बनाने के चल रहे काम में घटिया क्वालिटी का मटीरियल इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया है। इतना ही नहीं पार्षदों ने खुद ही मौके पर कंक्रीट के सैंपल भरे हैं, जिसमें काफी मात्रा में रेता होने

की बात कही है। एफ एंड सीसी मेंबर पार्षद गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ, ओ एंड एम एडहॉक कमेटी के चेयरमैन पार्षद पवन कुमार और एडवरटाइजिंग एडहॉक कमेटी की चेयरमैन नीरजा जैन ने सोमवार को निगम ठेकेदार द्वारा लगाए गए यूनीपोल की जांच के दौरान चौक पर फुटपाथ बनाने के चल रहे काम का निरीक्षण किया। इंटरलॉकिंग टाइल के लिए बेस बनाने में डाले जा रहे कंक्रीट में रेता की मात्रा अधिक होने की आशंका

में खुद सैंपल लिया। गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ और पवन कुमार ने कहा कि वो सैंपल की अपने स्तर पर जांच कराएंगे और अगर रिपोर्ट गलत आई तो प्रोजेक्ट के ठेकेदार के साथ स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ करणेश शर्मा से इस मामले में कार्रवाई की मांग की जाएगी। इस मौके कांग्रेस के ही पार्षद मनमोहन सिंह राजू और सरबजीत कौर भी मौजूद थे।

