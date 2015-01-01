पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली-कटरा एक्सप्रेस-वे:जालंधर में आने वाले 70 किलोमीटर हाईवे के लिए काटे जाएंगे 6288 पेड़,एनएच 703 कंग साबू और एनएच 3 दयालपुर में दो टोल प्लाजा भी लगेंगे

जालंधर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए काटे गए पेड़ों के बदले 10 गुणा पेड़ लगाए जाने की रखी गई है शर्त

वारिस मलिक | दिल्ली-कटरा एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए जालंधर जिले में 6288 पेड़ों की कटाई की जाएगी, जोकि फिल्लौर से लेकर करतारपुर तक 70 किलोमीटर लंबे एक्सप्रेस-वे के रास्ते में आएंगे। पूरे पंजाब में इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए कुल 28,330 पेड़ों को काटा जाएगा। हालांकि इसके बदले में पॉलिसी के मुताबिक 10 गुणा ज्यादा पौधे लगाए जाएंगे, जिसकी मुआवजा राशि पहले ही वन विभाग को जमा करवानी होगी। पिछले पांच साल में यह चौथा बड़ा हाईवे प्रोजेक्ट है, जिसके लिए इतनी बड़ी तादाद में पेड़ काटे जा रहे हैं। सर्वे के मुताबिक ज्यादातर पेड़ नीम और सफेदे के होंगे। इससे पहले जालंधर-होशियारपुर, फगवाड़ा-रोपड़ और जालंधर-

बरनवाला हाईवे प्रोजेक्ट्स के लिए लगभग 63 हजार पेड़ काटे जा चुके हैं। इनमें जालंधर-होशियारपुर के लिए 16 हजार, फगवाड़ा-रोपड़ के लिए 20 हजार और जालंधर-बरनाला के लिए 27 हजार पेड़ काटे जा चुके हैं। सरकार की तरफ से निर्धारित पॉलिसी के मुताबिक किसी हाईवे प्रोजेक्ट के लिए पेड़ काटने पर उसके दस गुणा ज्यादा पौधे लगाने होते हैं।

एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए भी दस गुणा ज्यादा पेड़ लगाए जाने की शर्त है, जिसके लिए कAागजी कार्रवाई शुरू हो चुकी है। असेस्मेंट के बाद दस गुणा पेड़ लगाने के लिए निर्धारित राशि सरकारी खजाने में जमा करवाई जाएगी। एक्सप्रेस-वे के लिए जालंधर में दो स्थानों पर टोल प्लाजा भी लगाए जाएंगे। पहला टोल नकोदर के नजदीक नेशनल हाईवे 703 कंग साबू के पास लगाया जाएगा और दूसरा टोल करतारपुर के नजदीक नेशनल

हाईवे नंबर 3 पर दयालपुर के नजदीक लगाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा पंजाब में और भी कई जगह टोल टैक्स लगाए जाएंगे। इन दो टोल टैक्स की स्थापना के बाद जालंधर एक ऐसा शहर बन जाएगा जहां से गुजरने वाले हरेक हाईवे पर टोल टैक्स देना पड़ेगा। जालंधर-अमृतसर, जालंधर-लुधियाना, जालंधर-बरनाला, जालंधर-होशियारपुर, फगवाड़ा-रोपड़ समेत हर हाईवे से गुजरने के लिए लोगों को टोल देना पड़ता है।

पुराने प्रोजेक्टों के पेड़ लगाने का काम चल रहा है : डीएफओ... जालंधर के फॉरेस्ट अधिकारी राजेश गुलाटी ने बताया कि पुराने प्रोजेक्टों में जालंधर जिले के तहत जितने भी पेड़ काटे गए हैं उन पेड़ों के मुकाबले कई जगहों पर नए पेड़ लगाए जा चुके हैं और लगाने का काम चल भी रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि आने वाले नए प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर भी फॉरेस्ट विभाग की तरफ से पूरी तैयारी है।

नॉन फॉरेस्ट लैंड पर भी चल रहा प्लांटेशन का प्रोजेक्ट : एपीसीसीएफ

पंजाब फॉरेस्ट विभाग के एडिश्नल प्रिंसिपल चीफ कंजरवेटर आफ फॉरेस्ट (एपीसीसीएफ) कम नोडल अधिकारी प्रवीन कुमार ने बताया कि नेशनल हाईवे के लिए जितनी जगह एक्वायर की जाती है फॉरेस्ट विभाग की तरफ से उससे दोगुणी जगह पर प्लांटेशन की जाती है। होशियारपुर और पठानकोट में फॉरेस्ट लैंड पर प्लांटिंग होती है, लेकिन फिर भी पंजाब में जगह कम है इस लिए विभाग की तरफ से नॉन फॉरेस्ट लैंड पर भी प्लांटेशन की जा रही है। हमने हजारों एकड़ नॉन फॉरेस्ट लैंड पर प्लांटेशन की है और इसके अलावा सरकारी प्रोजेक्टों में प्लांटेशन होती है।

