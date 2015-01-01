पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • 68% Of The People Of The City Can Still Have Corona And They Can Also Spread Further

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड का कहर:शहर के 68% लोगों को अब भी हो सकता है कोरोना और वो आगे फैला भी सकते हैं,क्योंकि 32% लोगों में ही एंटीबॉडी डेवेलप हो रही है

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम से ठीक हुए लोगों को गलतफहमी- हमें कोरोना नहीं होगा

प्रभमीत सिंह | कोई कोरोना-वोरोना नहीं है, न खांसी आ रही है और न ही सांस उखड़ रही है। हो सकता है कि कोरोना हो चुका हो और लक्षण आए ही न हों... ऐसी कई लोगों की धारणा है लेकिन पंजाब सेहत विभाग की ओर से करवाए गए सिरोजिकल (सीरो) सर्वे की रिपोर्ट में अभी सिर्फ 32 फीसदी लोगों में ही कोरोना की एंटीबाॅडी मिली है यानी इन लोगों को कोरोना हुआ पर इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं हुई कि वे किसी गंभीर संक्रमित

के संपर्क में आने के संक्रमित हुए या बिना लक्षण वाले व्यक्ति से इनफेक्शन हुई। दरअसल सेहत विभाग ने पिछले दिनों जिले के 10 इलाकों में 400 लोगों के ब्लड सैंपल लिए, जिन्हें जिले की ही आईडीएसपी लैब में टेस्ट किया गया। रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुआ कि देहात के मुकाबले शहरियों में कोरोना की ज्यादा एंटीबाॅडी मिली। शहरियों में सबसे ज्यादा 45% और देहात में 35% एंटीबॉडी मिली है।

32% में एंटीबॉडी... यानी स्थिति क्लियर नहीं : डॉ. भास्कर-कोरोना के स्टेट नोडल अफसर डॉ. राजीव भास्कर का कहना है कि पूरे पंजाब में सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट में कुल 24% आबादी में कोरोना की एंटीबॉडी पाई गई है। जिला जालंधर में 32 फीसदी एंटीबॉडी मिलने से भाव है कि कोरोना की स्थिति क्लियर नहीं है क्योंकि रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 68 फीसदी लोगों को अभी तक कोरोनावायरस हुआ ही नहीं है और न ही इन लोगों को शरीर में कभी वायरस ने प्रवेश किया। वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए लोग कोरोना को हल्के में न लें। खांसी, बुखार या अन्य लक्षण आएं तो तुरंत आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट जरूर करवाएं। लोग यह न समझें कि अगर उन्हें कोरोना नहीं हुआ है तो वे संक्रमित नहीं हो सकते। लोग अपना ध्यान रखें तभी बचेंगे।

एंटीबॉडी हमें कब तक बचाएगी, इसकी रिपोर्ट नहीं

सीरो सर्वे के तहत 400 लोगों के पीछे केवल 32% लोगों में कोरोना की एंटीबॉडी मिली है। हालांकि अगस्त में हुए सर्वे में 14% लोगों में एंटीबॉडी पाई गई थी। सेहत विभाग के डॉक्टरों का कहना है सीरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट कोई संतोषजनक नहीं है। बता दें कि किसी भी बीमारी की एंटीबॉडी शरीर में तभी बनती है, जब आपके शरीर में उस बीमारी का बैक्टीरिया न जाए। इसके बाद शरीर में उस बीमारी से लड़ने के लिए अपने आप एंटीबॉडी विकसित होती है। इसलिए जो लोग सोच रहे है कि उनमें तो एंटीबॉडी बन चुकी होंगी और वे खुद ही बीमार होकर ठीक हो जाएंगे तो यह धारणा बिल्कुल गलत है। महामारी अभी थमी नहीं है और लोग बिलकुल बेपरवाह हो गए हैं। अगर अपना ध्यान रखेंगे तो अपनों को सुरक्षित रख पाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें