पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फर्जी जमानत करवाने वाला गिरोह:फर्जी आधार कार्ड से कराते थे जमानत 7 गिरफ्तार, कई जिलों में था नेटवर्क, सबसे ज्यादा जालंधर में सक्रिय गैंग, मालवा में भी जाते थे

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार करने वाली जालंधर की महिला फरार, 150 में बनाते थे आधार कार्ड

मोगा, होशियारपुर, जालंधर समेत कई जिलों में फर्जी जमानत करवाने वाले गिरोह के 7 लोगों को जालंधर की थाना नई बारादरी की पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों में मां-बेटा भी शामिल है। आरोपी जमानत कराने में इस्तेमाल हाेने वाले आधार कार्ड, जमाबंदी और शिनाख्ती कार्ड जालंधर कचहरी चौक के पास स्थित चांद फोटो स्टेट में तैयार कराते थे।

फर्जी डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार करने वाली महिला रजनी फरार है। पुलिस ने मोगा के गांव सैयद जमालपुर निवासी किंगपिन तिरलोक सिंह, संदीप सिंह, जसविंदर कौर, धर्मकोट के गुरमेल सिंह, हरबंस सिंह, बलवीर सिंह और विजय कुमार को कोर्ट में पेश कर 2 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है। संदीप जसविंदर कौर का बेटा है।

जांच में पता चला कि आरोपी 150 रुपए में फर्जी आधार कार्ड तैयार करवा लेते थे। उनसे 29 फर्जी आधार कार्ड और अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट बरामद हुए हैं। पुलिस ने जसविंदर कौर को पकड़ा तो उसके कब्जे से 18 आधार कार्ड बरामद हुए। एसीपी ने कहा कि रजनी के पकड़े जाने के बाद फर्जी आधार कार्ड कैसे तैयार किए जाते थे, इसका पता लगाया जाएगा।

एक महिला के 18 आधार कार्ड नाम चेंज और फोटो

जसविंदर कौर से पुलिस ने 18 आधार कार्ड बरामद किए। सभी में अलग-अलग नाम पर फोटो एक थी। जांच में पता चला कि गैंग मोगा, होशियारपुर व जालंधर में फर्जी जमानत करवाता था। {ऐसा क्यों - जसविंदर कौर कहती है कि वह पहले अकेली आती थी। अब बेटे को भी साथ ले आई ताकि डबल पैसे मिल सकें।

ऐसे हुआ पर्दाफाश

गिरोह की सूचना के बाद ली थी सभी की तलाशी

एसीपी सतिंदर चड्डा ने बताया कि पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि उनके एरिया में फर्जी जमानती गैंग सक्रिय है। एएसआई बलविंदर सिंह ने टीम के साथ मिलकर ट्रैप लगा 7 आरोपी कचहरी चौक के पास से पकड़ लिए। तलाशी ली तो 13 आधार कार्ड के साथ-साथ 11 अन्य डॉक्यूमेंट मिले।

12वीं पास किंगपिन

अमृतसर के एक शख्स से मिलकर बनाई अपनी गैंग

पूछताछ में किंगपिन तिरलोक ने माना कि वह 12वीं पास है। कुछ साल पहले अमृतसर के एक शख्स से मुलाकात के बाद वह फर्जी जमानती गैंग से जुड़ा था। इसके बाद अपनी गैंग बनाई थी। तिरलोक के साथी की तलाश की जा रही है। क्योंकि वह ही कोर्ट में फर्जी जमानत लगवाता था।

अपराध की वजह कोराेना

जमानत के लिए जाने पर मिलते थे 1 हजार रुपए

पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने माना कोरोना से काम बंद हो गया था। वह पहले मोगा कोर्ट में जमानत देने जाते थे। वहां 1 हजार रुपए मिलते थे। केवल उनकी फोटो और पैसे लिए जाते थे और डॉक्यूमेंट तैयार हो जाते थे। जमानत भरते समय बताया जाता था कि उनका नाम क्या है। उसी दिन पूरी रिहर्सल करवाई जाती थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें