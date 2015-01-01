पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे ट्रैक खाली:बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस समेत 8 ट्रेनें आज दूसरे राज्यों से जालंधर पहुंचेंगी, 11 ट्रेनें यहां से रवाना की जाएंगी

  • फिरोजपुर मंडल से पेट्रोल और लोडेड जिप्सम की 2 ट्रेनें चलीं, आज से यात्री गाड़ियां भी दौड़ेंगी
  • डीआरएम राजेश अग्रवाल बोले- रेलगाड़ियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर जीआरपी तैयार

रेलवे ट्रैक खाली होने के बाद फिरोजपुर मंडल से सोमवार को दो ट्रेनें रवाना की गईं हैं। इनमें एक पेट्रोल और दूसरी जिप्सम से लोडेड ट्रेन शामिल हैं। डीआरएम राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि सोमवार रात को अंबाला से गोल्डन टेंपल जालंधर पहुंची, जो मंगलवार सुबह रवाना होगी। इसी के साथ अमृतसर-हरिद्वार जनशताब्दी मंगलवार सुबह करीब 7:50 बजे रवाना होगी। मालगाड़ियों के संचालन के साथ यात्री ट्रेनें शुरू होने से यात्रियों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। सुरक्षा के सभी मापदंडों को देखते हुई ही रेलवे ने ट्रेनों का संचालन शुरू किया। 24 नवंबर को दूसरे राज्यों से जालंधर में 8 ट्रेनें पहुंचेंगी। इसी के साथ 11 ट्रेनें जालंधर से अलग अलग रूटों पर रवाना की जाएंगी। इस संबंध में डीआरएम राजेश अग्रवाल ने बताया कि ट्रेनों की सुरक्षा को लेकर जीआरपी तैयार है। जीआरपी ने क्लियर किया है कि किसान आंदोलन से सभी ट्रैक खाली करवा दिए गए हैं।

आज जालंधर आने वाली 8 ट्रेनें

  • मुंबई बांद्रा टर्मिनस से अमृतसर (02925) जालंधर : शाम 6:25 बजे
  • जयनगर से अमृतसर स्पेशल (04693/73) जालंधर : शाम 10:15
  • सचखंड एक्सप्रेस फेस्टिवल स्पेशल (02715) शाम 7:15 बजे
  • मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर (02903) सुबह 5:30 बजे
  • अमृतसर शताब्दी स्पेशल न्यू दिल्ली अमृतसर (02029) दोपहर 12:30 बजे
  • धनबाद एक्सप्रेस फिरोजपुर (03307) सुबह 10:45 बजे
  • बेगमपुरा एक्सप्रेस फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ( 02237) सुबह 11:05 बजे
  • गोरखपुर से जम्मू तवी अमरनाथ स्पेशल (02587) दोपहर 1:10 बजे

जालंधर से चलने वाली 11 ट्रेनें

  • जम्मू तवी से न्यू दिल्ली (02426) 24 नवंबर रात 8:10 मिनट पर
  • जम्मू तवी से नांदेड़ (02422) 24 नवंबर शाम 6:10 मिनट पर
  • गोल्डन टेंपल, अमृतसर से मुंबई (02904) 24 नवंबर रात 10:15 पर
  • अमृतसर से जयनगर सरयू यमुना एक्सप्रेस (04650/74) 24 नवंबर सुबह 12:55 पर
  • पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से बांद्रा टर्मिनस 25 नवंबर सुबह 9:20 पर
  • सचखंड कोविड-19 स्पेशल अमृतसर से हजूर साहिब 25 नवंबर सुबह 5:35 पर
  • अमृतसर शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से नांदेड़ (02030) शाम 5:45 मिनट पर
  • फिरोजपुर से धनबाद गंगा सतलुज एक्सप्रेस (03308) शाम 5-00 बजे
  • जम्मू तवी बेगमपुरा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस (02238) दोपहर 2 बजे
  • जम्मू तवी भागलपुर अमरनाथ स्पेशल (05098) रात 10.45 मिनट पर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी से दिल्ली श्री शक्ति कोविड-19 स्पेशल ( 02462) रात 11.05 पर

शेड्यूल तय, टाइम कंफर्म नहीं

  • अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (04624) 24 नवंबर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (02462) 24 नवंबर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-अम्बेडकरनगर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (02920) 25 नवंबर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (01450) 25 नवंबर
  • जम्मूतवी-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (02332) 26 नवंबर
  • फिरोजपुर-पटना एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल 27 नवंबर
  • जम्मूतवी-गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (02588) 28 नवंबर
  • जालंधर-दरभंगा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (05252) 29 नवंबर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-वाराणसी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (04612) 29 नवंबर
  • जम्मूतवी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (09028) 30 नवंबर
  • श्री माता वैष्णो देवी कटड़ा-कोटा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (09804 ) 29 नवंबर
  • अमृतसर-सहरसा एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल (05532) 30 नवंबर
