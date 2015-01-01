पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत का सफर शुरू:आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से दिल्ली के लिए उड़ेगा विमान और सिटी बस स्टैंड से रवाना होंगी 8 वॉल्वो बसें

जालंधर27 मिनट पहले
  2287 रुपए में दिल्ली के लिए सुबह 11 बजे फ्लाइट, 1035 रुपए में कश्मीरी गेट के लिए 10:15 पर चलेगी पहली वाॅल्वो

कोरोना के चलते बंद की गई आदमपुर-दिल्ली फ्लाइट आज 11 बजे उड़ान भरेगी। हफ्ते में तीन दिन शुक्रवार, शनिवार और रविवार को यात्रियों को सुविधा मिलेगी। आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट अथाॅरिटी और एयरलाइन कंपनी की तैयारियां मुकम्मल हैं और बोर्डिंग के लिए स्टाफ भी एयरपोर्ट पर आ चुका है। एयरपोर्ट अथाॅरिटी आफ इंडिया शेड्यूल के मुताबिक स्पाइस जेट की फ्लाइट सुबह 9:30 बजे नई दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट दिल्ली से उड़ान भर 10:30 बजे आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगी, जो सुबह 11 बजे आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट से उड़ान भरकर दोपहर 12:25 पर दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगी।

यात्रियों को दिल्ली के लिए 2287 रुपए अदा करने होंगे। पहले फ्लाइट हर रोज उड़ती थी लेकिन अब तीन दिन का शेड्यूल रखा गया है। एयरपोर्ट के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जैसे-जैसे यात्रियों की गिनती बढ़ेगी, फ्लाइट का शेड्यूल भी बढ़ाया जाएगा।

25 नवंबर से मुंबई के लिए हर रोज स्पाइस जेट की उड़ान

उड़ान स्कीम के तहत स्पाइस जेट की तरफ से मुंबई-आदमपुर-मुंबई के लिए पहली फ्लाइट 25 नवंबर से शुरू होगी। बुकिंग शुरू कर दी गई है और 4193 रुपए में आदमपुर से मुंबई के लिए यात्री सफर तय कर पाएंगे। शेड्यूल के मुताबिक एयरक्राफ्ट सुबह 10:05 पर मुंबई से उड़ान भरकर दोपहर 1:35 पर आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचेगा। यहां से 2:05 पर उड़ान भरकर शाम 5:25 बजे मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पहुंचेगा। इस रूट पर स्पाइस जेट की तरफ से एसजी 2403 प्लेन की सर्विस दी जाएगी। हालांकि आदमपुर से दिल्ली की फ्लाइट हफ्ते में तीन दिन उड़ान भरेगी लेकिन वहीं, आदमपुर से मुंबई और वापस आदमपुर आने वाली फ्लाइट हफ्ते के सातों दिन यात्रियों को सर्विस देगी।

पनबस की 5 और पीआरटीसी की 3 बसें, यूपी-बिहार जाने वाले ज्यादा

पंजाब रोडवेज की लग्जरी बस वॉल्वो की सर्विस बढ़ने लगी है। वीरवार को दिल्ली रूट पर 8 वॉल्वो बसों ने यात्रियों को सर्विस दी, जिसमें पनबस की 5 और पीआरटीसी की 3 बसें शामिल रहीं। पंजाब में रेलवे की सर्विस पूरी तरह से ठप होने के चलते ही बड़ी संख्या में यात्री बसों से ही हरियाणा और दिल्ली तक का सफर तय कर रहे हैं। इनमें ज्यादा गिनती यूपी और बिहार जाने वालों की है। कश्मीरी गेट दिल्ली तक करीब आठ घंटे के सफर के बदले यात्रियों को वाॅल्वो में 1035 रुपए जबकि सामान्य बस में 460 रुपए किराया अदा करना होगा। पंजाब रोडवेज के साथ पीआरटीसी, हरियाणा रोडवेज और प्राइवेट बस आॅपरेटरों ने भी हरियाणा-दिल्ली रूट पर अपनी सर्विस में बढ़ोतरी की है।

रोडवेज की वाॅल्वो
सुबह 10:15, दोपहर 1:15, रात 8:30 बजे।
इसके अलावा अमृतसर डिपो की वाॅल्वो दोपहर 2 बजे। पठानकोट डिपो की वाॅल्वो दोपहर 5 बजे रवाना होती है। रोडवेज की वाॅल्वो का किराया 1035 है।
पीआरटीसी की वॉल्वो
सुबह 8:20 बजे, शाम 6:00 बजे, शाम 7:00 बजे रवाना होगी और किराया 1015 रुपए है।

