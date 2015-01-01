पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यहां मिठाई एक्सपायर ही नहीं होती:80 फीसदी दुकानों में बेस्ट बिफोर की डेट नहीं, 4 से 6 दिन की रखी मिठाई... टैग लगाया ‘टूडे ओनली’

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • भास्कर की 4 टीमें मॉडल टाउन समेत शहर की 70 से ज्यादा दुकानों तक पहुंचीं
  • नियम मिठाई पर बनाने-खाने तक की तारीख लिखना जरूरी
  • विभाग का दावा- रोज दुकानदारों से बैठक और जागरूकता सेमिनार कर रहे, दुकानदार बोले- नियम नहीं जानते, कोई बताने भी नहीं आया

त्योहारों के दिन हैं तो मिठाई की डिमांड भी बढ़ी है। एक माह में ही 10 फीसदी ज्यादा बिक्री होने लगी है। करवाचौथ से मिठाई का कारोबार एकदम बढ़ा और अब दिवाली और भैया दूज पर एक बार फिर खूब मिठाई बिकेगी। लेकिन क्या मिठाई हमारी सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है, क्या वहां साफ-सफाई या जिला सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का पालन हो रहा है, यह जानने के लिए भास्कर टीम ने शहर की 70 से ज्यादा मिठाई की दुकानों पर विजिट की।

माॅडल टाउन, नकोदर रोड, बाबा मोहन दास नगर रोड, जेल चौक रोड, लम्मा पिंड चौक, रामा मंडी, भगत सिंह चौक, बस्तीआत इलाका, 120 फुटी रोड, स्पोर्ट्स मार्केट, बस्ती शेख, दिलबाग नगर, मॉडल हाउस, करतार नगर आदि इलाकों में दौरा किया तो कई दुकानों पर ऐसी मिठाई देखने को मिली, जो खाने लायक नहीं थी। साथ ही सेहत विभाग की हिदायतों का भी सरेआम उल्लंघन करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी गई। जिले में करीब 1200 दुकानें हैं, जिनमें से अधिकतर में नियमों की अनदेखी की जा रही है।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट हेल्थ अफसर डॉ. सुरिंदर सिंह नांगल का कहना है कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते रोजाना दुकानदारों के साथ बैठकें और जागरूकता सेमिनार किए जा रहे हैं। दुकानों में मिठाई के डिस्पले पर बेस्ट बिफोर लिखने का ऑर्डर सख्ती से लागू करवाया जा रहा है। जो दुकानदार बेस्ट बिफोर के नियमों का पालन नहीं रहे, उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की तैयारी की जा रही है।

तर्क देखिए...करवाचौथ वाला स्टाॅक खत्म होवेगा तां नवीआं बणावांगे

लम्मा पिंड रोड पर दुकानदारों से पूछा कि उन्होंने बेस्ट बिफोर या एक्सपायरी डेट क्यों नहीं लिखी तो ज्यादातर ने जवाब दिया कि उन्हें तो इस बारे पता ही नहीं है। एक दुकानदार बोला- केहड़ा कोई पुछण आण वाला है। इसके अलावा कुछ दुकानदारों ने बताया कि उनकी तो करवाचौथ वाली मिठाई ही नहीं बिकी। ‘करवाचौथ वाला स्टाॅक खत्म होवेगा तां नवीआं बणावेंगे। उस तों बाद सोचांगे कि बेस्ट बिफोर या एक्सपायरी डेट वाली जाणकारी देणी है या नहीं।’ जंडूसिंघा रोड के दुकानदारों ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने क्या नियम जारी किए हैं, इस बारे उन्हें जानकारी ही नहीं है। वहीं, बस्तीयात इलाकों में ज्यादातर दुकानों पर न तो डिस्पले पर मिठाई तैयार करने की तारीख लिखी थी और न ही एक्सपायरी डेट। पूछने पर बताया कि यहां कौन-सा किसी ने चेक करने आना है। वहीं, रामामंडी के दुकानदारों ने कहा कि सेहत विभाग की टीम उनके पास आई थी लेकिन पूरी जानकारी नहीं दी गई। फिर भी उन्होंने एक्सपायरी डेट वाले स्टीकर लगा दिए हैं।

किस मिठाई की कितनी मियाद

एक दिन : कलाकंद और इससे बनी सभी मिठाई : चॉकलेट स्वीट, बटरस्कॉच, रोज कलाकंद आदि।
दो दिन : दूध से बनी मिठाई या प्रोडक्ट : मिल्क बादाम, रसगुल्ला, रस मलाई, रबड़ी, शाही टोस्ट, राजभोग, चमचम, संदेश, मलाई रोल, बंगाली रबड़ी, हिरामनी, गुड संदेश, हरी भोग, अनुरोध, अनारकली, माधुरी, रस कट्टा, खीर मोहन, गुड रस मलाई।
चार दिन : लड्डू के अलावा खोया से बनने वाली मिठाई : मिल्क केक, मथुरा पेठा, प्लेन बर्फी, मिल्क बर्फी, पिस्ता बर्फी, कोकोनट बर्फी, चॉकलेट बर्फी, बूंदी लड्डू, मेवा भट्टी, फ्रूट केक, खोया तिल केक, केसर कोकोनट लड्डू, स्माल मलाई गेहवर, छोटा मेवा लड्डू, पिंक बर्फी, तिल भुग्गा, रेवड़ी बर्फी, ड्राई फ्रूट, शाही गेहवर, खोया केसर, बादाम रोल, खीर बादाम, खीरा बीच बर्फी, खोया कोकोनट बर्फी और मोती पाक।
सात दिन : देसी घी और ड्राई फ्रूट्स : काजू कत्ली गेहवर, शक्करपारा, गुड़पारा, शाही लड्डू, आटा लड्डू, मूंग बर्फी, ड्राई फ्रूट गुजिया, मो‌ती बूंदी लड्डू, काजू बेक्ड गुजिया, बादाम लौंग, केसर गुजिया, मैदा गुजिया, काजू खजूर, पिस्ता लौंग, छोटा केसर गेहवर, अंजीर केक, काजू एप्पल, काजू गुजिया, काजू हन्नी, काजू केसर लड्डू, काजू समोसा, बेसन बर्फी, काजू रोज कतली।
30 दिन : आटा लड्डू, बेसन लड्डू, चना लड्डू, चना बर्फी, अंजीर खजूर बर्फी, कराची हलवा, सोहन हलवा, चिक्की।

