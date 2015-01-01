पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • 8.50 Lakh Rupees Immersed In 1650 People In Strike And Protest; Registration Was Taken To Register

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जॉइंट एक्शन कमेटी:हड़ताल और विरोध में 1650 लोगों के डूबे 8.25 लाख रुपए, रजिस्ट्री कराने को ली थी अपॉइंटमेंट

जालंधर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिर्फ 10 फीसदी लोगों को ही मिला रिशेड्यूलिंग का लाभ

कर्मचारियों की पहले हड़ताल और फिर कृषि कानून के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते करीब 1650 लोगों ने रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए अपॉइंटमेंट कराया था, मगर रजिस्ट्री नहीं हो पाने के चलते लोगों के करीब 8.25 लाख रुपए डूब गए हैं। सरकार की ओर से लोगों को रिशेड्यूलिंग के आधार पर दोबारा अपॉइंटमेंट देने की बात कही गई थी, ताकि लोगों को दोबारा अपॉइंटमेंट फीस न देनी पड़ी, मगर विभागीय अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के चलते इन लोगों को रिशेड्यूलिंग का लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है। इसके चलते लोगों को दोबारा 500-500 रुपया जमा करके अपॉइंटमेंट लेना पड़ रहा है।

जॉइंट एक्शन कमेटी के कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल के चलते 6 अगस्त से लेकर 23 अगस्त तक लोगों ने रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए ऑनलाइन अपॉइंटमेंट लिया था। सरकार की ओर से करीब 1200 लोगों को रिशेड्यूलिंग के आधार पर दोबारा अपॉइंटमेंट दिए जाने की बात कही गई थी। मगर विभागीय अनदेखी के चलते केवल 10 परसेंट लोग ही रिशेड्यूलिंग का लाभ ले पाए हैं, जबकि अन्य सभी को दोबारा अपॉइंटमेंट लेने के लिए 500

रुपए खर्च करने पड़े हैं। डिप्टी कांप्लेक्स के परिसर में स्थित सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय 1 और 2 में इस समय 150 रजिस्ट्री प्रतिदिन हो रही हैं। यानी प्रत्येक सब रजिस्ट्रार ऑफिस में हर दिन 75 -75 रजिस्ट्रियां हो रही हैं। सब रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय में रजिस्ट्रियों की संख्या बढ़ने से आम लोगों को बड़ी राहत मिली है। इस बाबत डिस्ट्रिक्ट रेवेन्यू अफसर जशनजीत सिंह का कहना है कि सरकार द्वारा दी गई गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह से पालन किया जाता है। हड़ताल के बाद किसी को री-अपॉइंटमेंट मिली है या नहीं इसकी उनके पास कोई जानकारी नहीं है और न ही उनके पास कोई ऐसी शिकायत आई है।

केवल 2 दिन मिलती है रिशेड्यूलिंग सुविधा... सरकार की ओर से तहसीलों में रजिस्ट्रियां कराने के लिए रिशिड्यूलिंग की सुविधा केवल दो दिन के लिए दी जाती है। तहसील के कई डीड राइटर बताते हैं कि हड़ताल के बाद ऑफिस खुलने से दोनों दिन सर्वर डाउन होने के चलते री-शेड्यूलिंग की सुविधा केवल 10 फीसदी लोगों को ही मिल सकी। इसके अलावा अन्य 90 फीसदी लोग कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाते रह गए।

तत्काल में जमा होते हैं 5 हजार रुपए... ऑनलाइन अपॉइंटमेंट में सबसे अधिक समस्या तत्काल अपॉइंटमेंट लेने वालों को होती है, क्योंकि तत्काल अपॉइंटमेंट के लिए 5000 जमा कराने पड़ते हैं। एक तहसील में प्रतिदिन तत्काल लेकर अपॉइंटमेंट के लिए 5 स्लॉट निर्धारित हैं। दोनों तहसीलों में हर दिन 10 स्लॉट तत्काल के लिए निर्धारित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें