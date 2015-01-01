पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रक्तदान शिविर:90 हजार यूनिट का टार्गेट, विदेशों से भी विभिन्न संगठन करेंगे सहयोग

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 23 मार्च को शहीद भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को देश भर में 1500 रक्तदान शिविर लगाकर श्रद्धांजलि देगी निफा

सामाजिक संस्था नेशनल इंटाग्रेटेड फोरम आफ आर्टिस्ट्स एंड एक्टिविस्ट्स (निफा) शहीद भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव के 90वें शहीदी दिवस पर 23 मार्च को पूरे देश में 90 हजार यूनिट रक्त जुटाएगी। ब्रह्म कुमारी, राष्ट्रीय रक्त संचरण परिषद (एनबीटीसी), इंडियन रेडक्रास सोसायटी और अन्य सामाजिक संगठनों के सहयोग से चलने वाले राष्ट्र व्यापी अभियान में एक ही दिन 1500 रक्तदान शिविर लगाए जाएंगे, जिनमें जालंधर भी बड़े रूप में शामिल रहेगा।

भारत में हर वर्ष आवश्यकता से 20 लाख यूनिट रक्त कम इकट्ठा हो रहा : प्रीतपाल सिंह

विदेश में भी विभिन्न संस्थाओं की मदद से रक्तदान शिविर लगाए जाएंगे, जिसके चलते इनका नाम गिनीज बुक अॉफ रिकॉर्ड में भी शामिल होगा। निफा अध्यक्ष प्रीतपाल सिंह पन्नु ने कहा कि भारत में हर वर्ष आवश्यकता से 20 लाख यूनिट रक्त कम इकट्ठा होता है और कोरोना संकट में यह कमी इस से बहुत ज्यादा होने वाली है। विश्व में दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा आबादी का देश ओर लगभग 65 करोड़ की सर्वाधिक युवा जनसंख्या होने के बावजूद हर वर्ष इतनी बड़ी संख्या में रक्त की कमी चिंतनीय है। इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय युवा पुरस्कार से सम्मानित व 6 बार गिनीज बुक आफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में नाम दर्ज करवा चुकी संस्था निफा के

राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रवेश गाबा ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में रक्त की कमी को पूरा करने में निफा ने एक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। गाबा ने बताया कि शुरू में इस अभियान को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आयोजित करने की योजना थी, लेकिन अब ग्लोबल हरियाणा सहित अनेक एनआरआई संगठनों के शामिल होने के बाद भारत के साथ साथ अमेरिका, कनाडा, रूस, ऑस्ट्रेल्या, न्यूजीलैंड, यूके, दुबई, मॉरिशस व फिजी आदि में भी तीनों शहीदों की याद में 23 मार्च को ही रक्त दान शिविर आयोजित किए जाएंगे, जिसको लेकर विदेश में रह रहे भारतीयों में भारी उत्साह है।

