पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जालंधर में सड़क हादसा:पठानकोट रोड पर तेज रफ्तार कार ने आगे जा रही साइकिल को मारी टक्कर, दो मजदूर जख्मी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार की टक्कर लगने से क्षतिग्रस्त हुई साइकिल। - Dainik Bhaskar
कार की टक्कर लगने से क्षतिग्रस्त हुई साइकिल।
  • अस्पताल में भर्ती मजदूरों की हालत बनी गंभीर, कार चालक पुलिस की हिरासत में

पठानकोट रोड पर शुक्रवार सुबह तेज रफ्तार कार ने आगे जा रहे साइकिल सवार दो मजदूरों को टक्कर मार दी। इससे मजदूर बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए। उन्हें नजदीक के ही प्राइवेट अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर कार को जब्त कर लिया और उसके चालक को हिरासत में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। जख्मी मजदूरों की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है, जिस वजह से अभी उनके बयान नहीं हो सके हैं।

साइकिल को टक्कर मारने से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ कार का अगला हिस्सा।
साइकिल को टक्कर मारने से क्षतिग्रस्त हुआ कार का अगला हिस्सा।

काम पर जा रहे थे मजदूर

मुकेरियां का रहने वाला मजदूर बंगाली राम और बुलंदपुर का रहने वाला महिंदर लाल शुक्रवार सुबह साइकिल पर बैठकर काम पर जा रहे थे। अचानक पीछे से आ रही कार (HP39C-5370) ने तेज रफ्तार से आकर उनकी साइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। इससे दोनों मजदूर बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गए और उनका साइकिल भी बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

चालक को झपकी की संभावना, पूछताछ जारी

मामले की जांच करने पहुंचे ASI गुरमेल सिंह ने कहा कि यह संभावना लग रही है कि कार चालक को अचानक नींद की झपकी आ गई हो, जिस वजह से उसने पीछे से साइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। कार चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है। उससे पूछताछ के बाद ही हादसे की वजह स्पष्ट हो सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
चाय
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें