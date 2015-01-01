पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिछली सर्दी में यहां 7 वाहन टकराए थे 5 साल:मकसूदां सब्जी मंडी से पहले काला संघिया ड्रेन के पुलों की गलत अलाइनमेंट से हो रहे हादसे, सुरक्षा दीवार भी टूट चुकी

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • 4 लेन रोड पर पुल 2 लेन का
  • खतरनाक ब्लैक स्पॉट पर स्ट्रीट लाइट, रिफ्लेक्टर और ब्लिंकर तक नहीं

कोहरा शुरू होते ही मकसूदां सब्जी मंडी से पहले काला संघिया ड्रेन पर बने पुल पर एक्सीडेंट शुरू हो गए हैं। यूं तो रोजाना ही लोग वाहनों के छोटे-मोटे नुकसान करवाकर घरों को जाते रहते हैं, लेकिन कोहरे में हादसे खतरनाक हो जाते हैं। सर्दी के पिछले सीजन में 7 बार वाहन टकराए थे। गत 15 नवंबर रविवार रात को एक स्कॉर्पियो पुल की दीवार पर चढ़ गई थी। ऐसे हादसों की मुख्य वजह पुल की खराब अलाइनमेंट है, पिछले पांच साल से इसे ठीक नहीं किया जा रहा है।

मंगलवार को मकसूदां सब्जी मंडी में आढ़ती राजीव गुप्ता ने कहा कि डीएवी कॉलेज की तरफ से आते हुए सेठ हुकम चंद कॉलोनी के सामने सड़क फोरलेन है, लेकिन जब काला संघिया ड्रेन आती है तो इसका 2 लेन का पुल 3 लेन के बराबर मिलता है, सड़क टेढ़ी हो जाती है, इस कारण कोहरे में वाहन हादसे के शिकार हो जाते हैं। भगत सिंह कॉलोनी निवासी पंकज मेहता कहते हैं कि स्थिति इतनी खतरनाक है कि ओवरटेकिंग की थोड़ी सी कोशिश भी हादसे का कारण बन सकती है। इस खतरनाक ब्लैक स्पॉट पर स्ट्रीट लाइट, रिफ्लेक्टर और ब्लिंकर तक नहीं हैं।

रविवार को बाल-बाल बचा कार चालक

इलाके के लोग बताते हैं कि रविवार को रात 8 बजे के करीब स्कॉर्पियो संचालक एक दूसरी कार की टक्कर से बचने का प्रयास कर रहा था। इसी दौरान स्कारपियो नाले की जर्जर दीवार के ऊपर चढ़ गई। उसने किसी तरह से खुद को संभाला।अगर वह चूक जाता तो सीधे नाले में गिरने से जान जा सकती थी।

इसलिए है... नए पुल की जरूरत

काला संघिया ड्रेन पर दो पुल हैं। एक पुल नया बनाया गया था जबकि दूसरा 40 पुराना है। सड़क फोरलेन करने के बाद पुराने पुल के साथ एक तीसरा पुल भी चाहिए, जिसे बनाया नहीं गया है। अब वाहनों की संख्या हर साल सिटी में बढ़ रही है, जिससे ट्रैफिक में दिक्कत आ रही है।संकरे पुल के साथ दीवार बहुत जर्जर और छोटी है। नाले के किनारे बनाए नए बायपास के मद्देनजर पुल के पास बाउंड्री वाल नहीं बनाई है। ऐसे में छोटी सी लापरवाही से वाहन वाले में गिर सकता है।

