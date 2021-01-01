पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फर्जीवाड़ा मामले में एक्शन:आरटीए दफ्तर के 4 कर्मी सस्पेंड,आरसी व नंबरों में फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायतों पर कार्रवाई

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
रीजनल ट्रांसपोर्ट अथॉरिटी में आरसी प्रिंटिंग के नाम पर फर्जीवाड़ा करने वाले मुलाजिमों पर बड़ा एक्शन हुआ है। ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट की शिकायत पर मुलाजिमों दिलप्रीत, गिन्नी, गुरप्रीत, मंगा सिंह, अंकुश और जग्गू पर विभागीय कार्रवाई हुई है जबकि 4 को सस्पेंड करके प्रिंटिंग दफ्तर में ताला लगा दिया है। इसमें दो मुलाजिमों ऐसे हैं, जिनकी शिकायत सेक्रेटरी, आरटीए ने पूर्व में विभाग के उच्चाधिकारियों से की थी जबकि दो अन्य की विंटेज नंबर अलॉटमेंट में फर्जीवाड़ा करने के मामले में लंबे समय से शिकायत चल रही है।

एक साथ चार मुलाजिमों को हटाए जाने के बाद आरटीए और ऑनलाइन ट्रैक पर तैनात कर्मचारियाें में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। एजेंट और आरटीए कार्यालय में तैनात कर्मचारियों की मदद से लाखों रुपए में विंटेज नंबर बेचने का मामला बीते साल सितंबर माह में सामने आया था, जिसमें आरटीए क्लर्क ने करीब 38 साल पुरानी कार को कंडम दिखाकर 6 माह पहले उसका नंबर (पीएनक्यू-0001) एक इनोवा क्रेस्टा के लिए बेच दिया।

इसका खुलासा तब हुआ, जब कार के मालिक ने शिकायत आरटीए कार्यालय में की। फर्जी तरीके से विंटेज नंबर बेचने के मामले में शिकायत आने के बाद सेक्रेटरी आरटीए ने पूरे मामले की जांच कराए जाने के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट डिपार्टमेंट को लिखा था। इस बारे सेक्रेटरी आरटीए बरजिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि लगातार शिकायतें मिलने के कारण चारों कर्मचारी हटाए गए हैं।

38 साल पुराने नंबर को लेकर शिकायत - पीएनक्यू-0001 नंबर मॉडल टाउन के रहने वाले कुलबीर सिंह की कार का रहा है, चूंकि विंटेज नंबर 38 साल से अधिक पुराना हो चुका है। इसलिए आरटीए क्लर्क और एजेंटों ने मिलीभगत से नंबर नवांशहर में एक इनोवा क्रेस्टा को 6 महीने पहले अलॉट कर दिया। इसकी आरसी भी आरटीए ने दे दी गई। इस पर आरटीए, सेक्रेटरी के साइन भी हैं। यह सब कैसे हुआ, इसकी भनक विभागीय अधिकारियों को भी नहीं लगी। शिकायत आने के बाद खुलासा हुआ था। दरअसल दशकों पहले की गाड़ियों के नंबर विंटेज कहलाते हैं। ये 1965, 70, 75, 80 मॉडल के वाहनों पर लगे होते हैं। वर्तमान में ज्यादातर इन मॉडल के स्कूटर, कार कंडम हो चुके हैं। जिले में सक्रिय एजेंट इन वाहनों के नंबर किसी न किसी तरीके से एजेंटों के हाथ लग जाते हैं। इसके बाद एजेंट इन वाहन स्वामियों से संपर्क करके नंबर ले लेते हैं। इसके एवज में एजेंटों के द्वारा इन वाहन स्वामियों को 10 से 15 हजार रुपए तक दे दिए जाते हैं।

