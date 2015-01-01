पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Action On Encroachment In 5 Markets Including Shoe Market Of Plaza Chowk, Action Of Corporation And Traffic Police, 4 Truck Items Seized

कार्रवाई:प्लाजा चौक की शू-मार्केट समेत 5 बाजारों में अतिक्रमण पर कार्रवाई,निगम व ट्रैफिक पुलिस की कार्रवाई, 4 ट्रक सामान जब्त

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
सिटी में अतिक्रमण को लेकर एक बार फिर निगम की तहबाजारी और ट्रैफिक पुलिस की टीम ने मंगलवार को 5 मेन बाजारों में कार्रवाई की। सुपरिंटेंडेंट मंदीप सिंह की अगुआई वाली टीम ने ट्रैफिक पुलिस के साथ कंपनी बाग चौक से प्लाजा चौक होते हुए भगवान वाल्मीकि चौक तक सड़क के दोनों तरफ फुटपाथ और सड़क किनारे लगी 50 से अधिक रेहड़ी-फड़ियां हटाते हुए काफी सामान जब्त किया। खासकर फुटपाथ से लेकर सड़क तक सजाए गए शू-मार्केट में काफी सामान जब्त किया गया। इसके बाद टीम ने मिलाप चौक, फगवाड़ा गेट मार्केट, शहीद भगत सिंह चौक, माई हीरा गेट मार्केट में कार्रवाई की। इस

दौरान दुकानों के बाहर रखे सामान, रेहड़ी-फड़ी, तंदूर की भट्‌ठी, खोखा, कुर्सी-टेबल, कपड़े से लेकर मोबाइल शोरूम के सामने प्रचार के लिए लगाए गए गेट सहित करीब 4 ट्रक सामान जब्त किया। हालांकि कार्रवाई के कुछ देर बाद ही दुकानदारों ने फिर से दुकानों के बाहर सामान सजा दिया। इसपर मंदीप सिंह ने कहा कि संयुक्त टीम की कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

