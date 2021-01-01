पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडहॉक कमेटी:परफॉर्म नहीं करने वाले एडहॉक कमेटी के चेयरमैन बदले जाएंगे, पार्षद करें स्मार्ट सिटी के काम की जांच

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
मेयर जगदीश राजा पार्षदों के साथ चर्चा करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
मेयर जगदीश राजा पार्षदों के साथ चर्चा करते हुए।

मेयर जगदीश राजा ने कहा है कि निगम में कार्यकाल के बचे हुए दो साल में विकास के काम की प्राथमिकता तय करने के लिए जल्द ही सभी 14 एडहॉक कमेटी के चेयरमैन की मीटिंग करेंगे। जल्द ही मीटिंग बुलाई जाएगी और चारों हलका स्तर पर काम तय किए जाएंगे, जिसे शुरू करने या चल रहे काम पूरा करने के लिए विशेष प्रयास की जरूरत है। इसमें लद्देवाली, दकोहा, अड्डा टांडा, गढ़ा और गुरु नानकपुरा रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पर आरओबी और आरयूबी बनाने का काम पहले नंबर पर रहेगा। इसके अलावा स्मार्ट सिटी के चल रहे प्रोजेक्टों के साथ ही बल्टर्न पार्क में स्पोटर्स हब, सरफेस वाटर प्रोजेक्ट का काम जल्द शुरू करने पर फोकस रहेगा। इसके साथ ही महावीर मार्ग पर एलिवेटेड रोड की प्लानिंग तेज की जाएगी और शुरू हो चुके एलईडी स्ट्रीट लाइट का काम जल्द पूरा कराया जाएगा।

दूसरी ओर मेयर ने एडहॉक कमेटी के काम को लेकर पूरी तरह संतुष्टि से इनकार किया। कहा कि जल्द ही इस मसले पर सीनियर पार्षदों से चर्चा कर जरूरत वाले ब्रांच के चेयरमैन बदलने का भी काम होगा। इस मौके पार्षद बलराज ठाकुर, पवन कुमार, निर्मलजीत सिंह निम्मा, मनमोहन सिंह राजू, जगदीश गग, गुरविंदर बंटी नीकंठ, पार्षद पति सुरिंदर भापा आदि मौजूद थे।

कोई भी पार्षद चेक कर सकता है स्मार्ट सिटी का काम- मेयर ने स्मार्ट सिटी के प्रोजेक्टों को लेकर पार्षद के एतराज के बारे में कहा कि सभी 80 पार्षद को अधिकार है कि वो स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट के काम की जांच कर सकता है। कोई खामियां सामने आने पर सीईओ से बात करेंगे। बेहतर होगा कि पार्षद अपने-अपने इलाके में हो रहे काम की निगरानी करें।

