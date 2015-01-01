पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेल राहत:60 दिन बाद 2 हफ्ते के लिए मालगाड़ियां व पैसेंजर ट्रेनें चलने देने को राजी हुए किसान

जालंधर/चंडीगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • आर्थिक नाकाबंदी से जूझ रहे पंजाब को राहत दिलाने के लिए जत्थेबंदियाें ने रेलवे की बात मानी
  • रेलवे ने कहा- पंजाब सरकार से जानकारी मिली, प्रोटोकॉल के बाद शुरू करेंगे

60 दिन से चल रहे किसानों के आंदाेलन से रुकी पड़ीं ट्रेनों को लेकर पैदा गतिरोध खत्म करने के लिए शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने किसानों से डेढ़ घंटे मीटिंग की। जत्थेबंदियों ने रुख में नरमी लाते हुए कहा कि 15 दिन मालगाड़ियों के साथ पैसेंजर ट्रेनें भी चलाने के लिए 23 नवंबर की शाम तक ट्रैक क्लियर कर दिए जाएंगे। किसान नेता हरमीत कादियां ने कहा कि आर्थिक नाकेबंदी खत्म करने के लिए सीएम से मीटिंग के पहले ही हमने ट्रेनें चलने देने का फैसला कर लिया था।

मीटिंग में सीएम ने कहा कि सूबे को 57000 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो चुका है। वहीं, रेलवे ने कहा कि उन्हें पंजाब सरकार से किसानों के फैसले की जानकारी मिली है। पर्याप्त जांच और जरूरी प्रोटोकाल के बाद पंजाब में रेल सेवा बहाल कर दी जाएगी।

एलान... भाजपा नेताओं के घरों, कंपनियों, पेट्रोल पंपों पर पक्के धरने जारी रहंेगे
किसान संगठनों ने साफ किया है कि भाजपा के शीर्ष नेताओं के घरों, मल्टीनेशनल कंपनियों के मॉल, पेट्रोल पंपों और टोलों पर पक्के धरने जारी रहेंगे। 26-27 नवंबर के दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी मुकम्मल कर ली गई है। भाकियू (राजेवाल) के प्रधान बलबीर सिंह राजेवाल ने बताया, सीएम के सामने यूरिया खाद, गन्ने की अदायगी, लंबित सहकारी कर्जों से माफी, नरमे का मुआवजा, पराली जलाने वाले किसानों पर केस वापस लेने का भी मुद्दा उठाया गया। सीएम ने भरोसा दिया है कि वह इन मुद्दों पर एक हफ्ते में बातचीत करेंगे। अधिकारियों की एक कमेटी बनाई जाएगी।

किसान बाेले- टोल पर धरने रहेंगे, 26 को दिल्ली कूच भी करेंगे

ऑल इंडिया किसान संघर्ष कोऑर्डिनेशन कमेटी के मेंबर जगमोहन सिंह ने स्पष्ट किया कि केवल ट्रेनें चलाने की छूट दी गई है, टोल समेत बाकी धरने जारी रहेंगे। इतना ही नहीं उनके 26 नवंबर को दिल्ली कूच के कार्यक्रम में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। पैसेंजर और मालगाड़ियां चलने देने का फैसला अस्थायी है। 10 दिसंबर तक बातचीत कर केंद्र सरकार को तीनों कृषि कानून वापस लेने के लिए मनाया जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार नहीं मानी तो फिर से ट्रेनें रोक दी जाएंगी।

सूबे पर ये असर...

  • 57 हजार करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का नुकसान अब तक हो चुका है पंजाब को
  • 3850 मालगाड़ियां कैंसिल और 2352 पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का रूट डायवर्ट होने से रेलवे को 2220 करोड़ का नुकसान
  • पांच बड़े शहरों में 41441 औद्योगिक इकाइयां बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुई हैं।

ये चेतावनी भी...

  • कृषि कानूनों पर केंद्र से बातचीत असफल रहने पर दोबारा ट्रैक जाम करेंगे
  • टोल समेत पंजाबभर में पहले से चल रहे पक्के धरने जारी रखेंगे किसान संगठन
