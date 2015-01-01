पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाजार गुलजार:8 माह बाद दुकानों पर लौटी रौनक सजावटी सामान की दुकानों पर भीड़

जालंधर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारी सीजन में शहर के बाजारों में ग्राहकों की रौनक लौट आई है। लोग बड़ी संख्या में बाजार पहुंचकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। दुकानदारों के अनुसार करीब आठ माह के बाद इतनी बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए बाजार आ रहे हैं।

इससे दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर खुशी झलकने लगी है। कोरोना काल में मार्च माह के बाद से ही बाजार में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। पहले लाॅकडाउन और बाद में कमाई के अभाव में बाजार सूनेे पड़े हुए थे।

दुकानदारों को लग रहा था कि इस बार त्योहारी सीजन भी निराशा देगा, लेकिन उनकी उम्मीदों के विपरीत त्योहारी सीजन में लोग बाजार में जमकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। पहले करवाचौथ को लेकर बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

वहीं, अब दिवाली के पास आते ही बाजार में ग्राहकों की आमद बढ़ गई है। लोग सजावटी सामान, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक, मोबाइल और कपड़ा खरीदने में रुचि दिखा रहे हैं।

दुकानदार दे रहे छूट

लॉकडाउन की मंदी पीछे छूटी, कारोबार तिगुना: कई दुकानदारों ने त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए अपनी दुकानों में सेल तक लगा रखी है।

कुछ दुकानदारों ने पुराने कुकर-मोबाइल की जगह नया सामान लेने के लिए छूट की भी घोषणा कर रखी है, जिसका लोग खूब फायदा उठा रहे हैं। लाॅकडाउन के मुकाबले कपड़ा, मोबाइल व इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स सामान बेचने वालों का कारोबार तिगुना हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें