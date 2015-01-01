पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

120 फुटी रोड:दीपावली के बाद काजी मंडी से शिफ्ट होंगे 10 परिवार

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • ट्रस्ट ने कब्जाधारियों को दो-दो मरला जगह देकर करना है शिफ्ट

इंप्रूवमेंट ट्रस्ट के सूर्या एनक्लेव एक्सटेंशन में 6 साल से फंसे 120 फुटी रोड का काम पूरा होने की उम्मीद जगी है। इसके पूरा होने से शहर के लोगों को रेलवे स्टेशन से अमृतसर बाईपास तक का सीधा रास्ता मिलेगा। इसके लिए काजी मंडी में रोड साइट पर बने कब्जों को शिफ्ट करने के लिए लोगों को हटाकर दो-दो मरले जगह ट्रस्ट संतोखपुरा में अलॉट कर रहा है। इसकी तैयारी पूरी हो चुकी है, इसी को लेकर बुधवार को ट्रस्ट दफ्तर में मीटिंग हुई। शिफ्ट होने वाले परिवार को लेकर पहुंचे पार्षद पलनी स्वामी को एमएलए राजिंदर बेरी की मौजूदगी में बताया गया कि पहले चरण में काजी मंडी मंदिर तक के 10 परिवारों को शिफ्ट किया जाएगा, इसके बाद शेरू करीब 2 दर्जन परिवार को शिफ्ट करने का काम होगा।

लेकिन लोगों ने कहा कि घरों के साथ उनका सालों पुराना लगाव है, इसलिए दिवाली मनाने के बाद ही उन्हें शिफ्ट किया जाए, जिसको लेकर सहमति बन गई है। इसलिए अब दीपावली के बाद शिफ्ट करने का काम होगा। दूसरी ओर एक मकान में ऊपर और नीचे की मंजिल में दो परिवार रहते हैं, इसलिए दो मरले की दो जगह दी जाए। इस पर ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन ने दलजीत सिंह आहलूवालिया ने विचार करने का आश्वासन दिया है। मीटिंग में कांग्रेस नेता काकू आहलुवालिया, ईओ जितेंदर सिंह, एसई सतिंदर सिंह मौजूद थे।

