  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  • After Minor Quarrel With Husband, Wife Accused Of Indecent Act And Assault On In laws, Liars Came Out In Police Investigation

मायका, बहू और साजिश:मामूली झगड़े के बाद महिला ने ससुरालियों पर लगाए अश्लील हरकत और मारपीट के आरोप, पुलिस जांच में निकले झूठे

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
ससुराल के बाकी सदस्यों को क्लीन चिट देकर पुलिस ने सिर्फ पति के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज किया है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • दूसरी बार जांच के बाद पति के खिलाफ दर्ज हुआ दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस

शादी के बाद पति से हुए मामूली झगड़े में बहू ने पूरे ससुराल परिवार पर मारपीट व अश्लील हरकतें करने का आरोप लगा दिया। बहू की मां की शिकायत पर पहली जांच में पुलिस ने सभी पर केस दर्ज करने की भी सिफारिश कर दी, लेकिन बाद में जमीनी स्तर पर पड़ताल हुई तो पुलिस ने ही इसे बहू की मायके वालों के साथ मिलकर पूरे ससुराल परिवार को फंसाने की साजिश करार दिया। इसके बाद सास-ससुर, ननद व पति के जीजा को क्लीन चिट देने के बाद पति के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

यह थे आरोप: रसोई में खाना बनाते ससुर ने शराब के नशे में की अश्लील हरकतें

जालंधर के मेहतपुर की रहने वाली रमनदीप कौर ने पुलिस को बयान दिए थे कि उसकी शादी 8 मई 2020 को अमर सिंंह निवासी मल्लावाला फिरोजपुर के साथ हुई थी। शादी के 2-3 दिन बाद ही अमर सिंह उसे छोड़कर कहींं चला गया। फिर वह जब भी घर आता, उसके साथ झगड़ा करता रहता था। उसने आरोप लगाया था कि एक दिन वह रसोई में खाना बना रही थी तो उसका ससुर शराबी हालत में आया और अश्लील हरकतें की। उसकी सास व जेठ ने भी TV की आवाज ऊंची कर सबक सिखाने की बात कही। उसकी ननद गुरमीत कौर ने भी होंठों पर मुक्का मारा। फिर उसका सिर दरवाजे पर मारा। उसने पड़ोसियों की दीवार फांदकर जान बचाई। उस वक्त पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली थी।

SHO ने गांव जाकर की तफ्तीश और कहा- यह मायके वालों के साथ मिलकर साजिश

इस बारे में फिर थाना मल्लावाला के SHO ने गांंव में जाकर पड़ताल की। वहां पता चला कि पति अमर सिंह के अलावा ससुर मुख्तियार सिंह, सास स्वर्ण कौर, ननद गुरमीत कौर व पति के जीजा बलजीत सिंह ने रमनदीप कौर के साथ कोई मारपीट नहीं की। न ही कोई दहेज मांगा गया। रमनदीप ने अपने मायके जाकर साजिश रची और अपने बयान को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर लिखवाया है। जिसमें सच्चाई नहीं पाई गई।

पहलेे DSP ने सभी पर केस दर्ज करने की कर दी सिफारिश

इस मामले की पहले जांच करने वाले DSP क्राइम अंगेस्ट वूमन एंड चिल्ड्रन ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट में बहू की मां गुरनाम कौर की शिकायत पर पति अमर सिंह समेत सास-ससुर, ननद व पति के जीजा के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न, अश्लील हरकतें करने व मारपीट का केस दर्ज करने की सिफारिश कर दी थी। उनका कहना था कि रमनदीप कौर से दहेज में बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल मांगा गया था। इसके बाद उसकी मारपीट व कपड़े फाड़े गए। हालांकि, इस मामले में पहले दर्ज हुई रिपोर्टों का जिक्र नहींं किया गया था।

